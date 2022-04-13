Manhattan Beach Toyota Adds the 2022 Toyota Highlander to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase an SUV can now purchase the 2022 Toyota Highlander at Manhattan Beach Toyota.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, the Manhattan Beach Toyota inventory houses over fifteen models of the 2022 Toyota Highlander and its trims: L, LE, XLE, XSE, Bronze Edition, Limited, and Platinum. The vehicle is priced at a starting MSRP of $35,405 and has hybrid models available priced at a starting MSRP of $39,055.

Powered by a 3.5L V6 Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) 24-valve D-4S injection Atkinson-cycle engine with 295 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 263-pound feet of torque at 4,700 rpm, the 2022 Toyota Highlander is designed to be outstanding in every way and offers an impressive efficiency of an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined.

Some key features of the 2022 Toyota Highlander would include the XSE Sport-Tuned suspension, dynamic torque vectoring AWD (all-wheel drive), multi-terrain select, three distinct drive modes, and Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+. The safety system offers features like full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing and road assist, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system with low-light pedestrian detection.

Customers interested in the 2022 Toyota Highlander can schedule a test drive of the vehicle at Manhattan Beach Toyota, located at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, California.

Further information regarding the 2022 Toyota Highlander can be found on the dealership's website at http://www.manhattanbeachtoyota.com. Customers can also call 855-995-7001 for further assistance.

