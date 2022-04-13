San Luis Obispo wedding rental company announces flexible wedding planning

The average time between the engagement and the wedding is 14 months, meaning those brides who start planning their wedding almost as soon as they say "Yes!" are definitely on the right track! All About Events, the San Luis wedding rental company has some advice to help brides-to-be plan their weddings.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The average time between the engagement and the wedding is 14 months, meaning those brides who start planning their wedding almost as soon as they say "Yes!" are definitely on the right track! All About Events, the San Luis wedding rental company has some advice to help brides-to-be plan their weddings.

Fourteen months might seem like plenty of time to plan a wedding but the time goes by pretty fast and, depending on the date of the engagement, 14 months out can be a busy time of year for weddings.

Valentine's Day leads the list of favorite days to get engaged. Of course, it make sense that the most romantic day of the year would be the favorite!

Close behind are the number two favorite day, New Year's Day followed by Christmas Day. Both these days make perfect sense because friends and family are already gathered and what better time to make the announcement than when everyone is present? Christmas Eve and the Fourth of July fill out the list with spots four and five.

Regardless of why a particular date is chosen for the engagement or for the wedding, there is still some degree of planning needed for the perfect wedding. Even eloping is frequently followed by a reception for friends and family, so see? There's still planning! One of the top tips the San Luis Obispo wedding rental team has to offer to brides is to be flexible and have alternatives.

It's not unusual to find wedding venues and services booked up over a year in advance. Caterers are busier during certain times of the year as are hotels, vacation homes and other lodgings for the wedding party. Coordinating the venue, caterer, music and lodgings for the same day takes patience, perseverance and flexibility. A full service wedding rental company that can supply everything for a beautiful wedding day is just the ticket to ease some of the stress that comes with planning a wedding.

The ability to rent a wide range of wedding supplies, equipment and furnishing liberates the wedding planners from being locked in to situations that are not part of the bride's dream for her perfect day.

The venue is perfect, but seating is limited.

The caterer of choice is available, but needs additional equipment to serve all of the guests.

It would be amazing to hold the reception outside, but there's no dance floor.

The wedding is outside and the weather forecast predicts an unusually hot day

Everything is working out except the lodging for the wedding party.

A local full service wedding rental company like San Luis Obispo's All About Events has the solutions:

Tents are the perfect solutions for venues with limited seating and for outdoor events of all kinds. Tents come in all sizes and configurations with room for tables, chairs, elegant table settings and all the supplies and equipment needed to seat, feed and entertain everyone on the guest list. Tents can accommodate lighting, climate control appliances, a dance floor, portable bar and stage. With sizes from 10' x 10' to 59' x 99' There's a tent for every occasion.

Rent a full professional kitchen-full of catering supplies, accessories and specialty items.

Dancing? There's a dance floor, stage and bar for the party!

Guests dine in style with a huge selection of furnishing, linens, China , glass ware, elegant table settings tables, chairs and unique farmhouse style furniture.

, glass ware, elegant table settings tables, chairs and unique farmhouse style furniture. Hotels all booked up? The San Luis Obispo wedding rental team deliver luxurious mobile bridal and groomsman suites to almost any place on the Central Coast. The suites are solar and generator powered and have bathroom, shower, running water, air conditioning and heat, microwave, refrigerator and freezer. Included are TV and surround sound, leather chairs and couches and optional barbers, hair and make-up stylists and even a bartender. There are even "glamping " tents for luxurious outdoor experiences.

All About Events is ready to provide professional attention to detail, accuracy and timeliness. Orders are delivered on time in pristine condition and picked up on time. Browse the website for inspiration and submit an online quote, or pick up the phone and call. The team is ready to help.

Be sure to check out the 2022 Look Book!

