Blackstar pushes for change, one sign at a time.

Blackstar is making a difference in their own backyard.
NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, headquartered in New Orleans, was an integral part of a historic day in our country! After a unanimous vote by the city council in January 2022, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works started the process of removing the former Robert E. Lee Blvd and installing the new Allen Toussaint Blvd street signs! Blackstar Diversified Enterprises VP of Sales Chad Risher worked directly with the City of New Orleans to get these signs fabricated and delivered! Allen Toussaint, who passed in 2015, was a New Orleans native and world-renowned musician. Per former council member Brossett, "The City of New Orleans should prioritize celebrating our culture bearers, our diversity, and everything that makes our City special." Blackstar is so grateful to be involved in these historical events of "country building" that we can one day tell our grandchildren about!
@Chad has been with Blackstar for 3 years, and has recently taken the helm of VP of Sales. He can be contacted via email or called @ 225-302-4529 for any traffic related questions.
About Blackstar
@Blackstar is a system integration and infrastructure lifecycle firm, founded by Howard University alum @Hugh, with a sales office in Baltimore and manufacturing operations in New Orleans. Specializing in UL508 and UL845 distribution equipment along with engineered customization of electrical and traffic control equipment, Blackstar is positioned perfectly for a surge in infrastructure spending. Blackstar's vision is Powering the Future of Construction™ with an intense focus on manufacturing hardware for renewable power distribution and traffic safety and control in the public infrastructure sector.
SOURCE Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, LLC
