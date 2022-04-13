Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR will host a conference call on Thursday April 28, 2022 to discuss First quarter 2022 earnings.
Earnings Release: The earnings release for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will be available at approximately 8:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on the internet at https://investor.frostbank.com/.
Conference Call and Live Webcast: The conference call will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. Eastern) and will be hosted by Phil Green, Chairman and CEO, Jerry Salinas, Group Executive Vice President and CFO and A.B. Mendez, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations.
Following the prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community. Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the call at the following number:
Telephone Number
Domestic: 877-709-8150
There will also be a live webcast of the call. To access the webcast, go to https://investor.frostbank.com/.
Conference Call Playback and Webcast Archive: Those unable to listen to the conference call live will be able to access a playback of the conference call that will be available from 5:00 p.m. CT the day of the call until midnight Sunday May 1, 2022.
Telephone Numbers for Playback: Toll Free: 877-660-6853.
The webcast will be archived and available for playback after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call, and can be accessed on our investor relations website.
It is recommended that those wishing to dial into the conference call do so approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process. For further information contact Investor Relations at (210) 220-5234.
SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
