Pax.World Selects Global Architecture Firm Grimshaw to Build First 'Metaserai' in Metaverse for All

The award-winning open metaverse platform pax.world announced a partnership with renowned global architecture firm Grimshaw to design the first of four planned "Metaserai" in its planned metaverse for all.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pax.world today opened its first public land sale in its planned metaverse for all with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Grimshaw, the globally renowned architecture firm known for its innovation and rigorous approach to detailing underpinned by the principles of humane, enduring and sustainable design.

Founded by Sir Nicholas Grimshaw in 1980, Grimshaw was selected to design the first of four "metaserai," or central gathering places for pax.world's inhabitants, that harken to the famed caravanserai or "caravan palaces" of the great overland trade routes of a bygone age. Like their ancient counterparts, which were the backbone of trade and cultural exchange for the civilizations of the time, pax.world's metaserai will serve as focal points where people of all backgrounds, identities, languages and economic circumstances can gather, socialize, transact, learn and grow as a community.

"From our founding, Grimshaw has led the design and architecture industry in the development of buildings that are adaptable, consider change, flexibility of use and sustainable principles to extend their life and use," Grimshaw Chairman Andrew Whalley said.

"The emerging virtual world—the metaverse—provides us an opportunity to extend and expand this thinking, and the invitation to design a metaserai within pax.world is an opportunity for us to further understand the perception of spaces in architecture and their life beyond the physical world.

"It will be our knowledge and development of building physics, design, engineering, adaptability, environment and construction that will enable us to consider the qualities of space without these material constraints. Over the course of the pandemic, we have all learned the critical importance of continued connectivity using digital platforms, however we also suffered from the lack of social exchange that the traditional workplace offers. We see the metaverse as offering an incredible opportunity to build on the global connectivity of digital platforms while reintroducing the social sense of connectivity from a shared environment. We look forward to developing with pax.world, within the context of today's social, economic and environmental disparities, a commitment to fundamentally address where our physical, real, and precious nature-based future could be."

Pax.world opened its initial sale of 100 parcels of land this week to the platform's backers as well as 100 eligible buyers selected from among thousands of whitelisted individuals. They gain early access to develop their land prior to pax.world's official launch this summer.

"Our vision for pax.world is of a welcoming virtual community that is accessible to everyone, everywhere, with minimal technology requirements," said founder and chief technology officer Frank Fitzgerald. "It will be accessible from a web browser on a basic laptop or a mobile device with the same utility as a desktop computer with powerful graphics card and VR headset. This kind of ability to connect has the potential to be life-changing, and that's what pax.world is set to achieve. We look forward to working with the team at Grimshaw as they apply their architectural vision and design philosophy to the virtual canvas of the metaverse."

Pax.world is an open metaverse platform that offers advanced audio, video and chat features as well as life-like avatars. It will provide rich, interactive experiences that facilitate socialization, education, entertainment, commerce and more. This is achieved via a performance-optimized virtual world with users having the ability to build and buy 3D assets like buildings and highly detailed models. The creation of in-world assets broadly revolves around real estate, art, fashion, collectibles and other digital goods that will use pax.world's native token, $PAXW, facilitating the creation of a user-focused virtual economy. Pax.world was recognized with the Best Metaverse Award at the AIBC Summit in Dubai in March 2022.

Grimshaw was founded by Sir Nicholas Grimshaw in 1980. The practice operates worldwide, across all major sectors, with offices in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Melbourne and Sydney, employing over 650 staff.

Grimshaw has been honoured with over 200 awards for its commitment to excellence and innovation, including 'Practice of the Year' and 'Building of the Year' at the AJ100 Awards. In 2019, founder Sir Nicholas Grimshaw was awarded the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

