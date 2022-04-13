CINCH® HOME SERVICES OFFERS HOME PROTECTION PLANS ALONGSIDE TRUSTED NEW YORK UTILITY PARTNERS

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the leading home service solutions provider in the utility space, has recently partnered with several trusted energy service companies to deliver value-added solutions that meet customer needs and provide products that assist these companies in fulfilling state regulatory requirements. Through partnerships with Cinch, customers of New York state's retail energy suppliers can now have industry-leading home protection plans as part of their electric or gas service.

In response to a growing demand for consumer protection against home appliance/system malfunction or damage, Cinch developed a portfolio of turnkey solutions that assists energy and service companies in meeting their New York State Public Service Commission's (PSC) regulatory requirements. These home warranty products simplify home management for utility customers and provide peace of mind through seamless access to Cinch's wide assortment of expert services and award-winning customer service.

"At Cinch, we have a deep understanding of the complex marketplace dynamics in which our energy partners operate," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "This is why we offer solutions that companies can use to help satisfy changing regulatory requirements, while also addressing the everyday maintenance needs of homeowners. We look forward helping these partners deliver peace of mind for their customers through Cinch products and services."

A home warranty product's value extends beyond just repairs. Cinch solutions offer utility customers with savings over time while helping them reduce their overall consumer carbon footprint, by ensuring home systems are running efficiently. According to EPA Energy Star, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems make up as much as 50 percent of all home energy use. With neglect and improper care leading to lowered efficiency and higher energy bills - or costly system failures - expert preventative maintenance is a vital step that will help homeowners' wallets in the long run.

A Portfolio of Cinch Solutions for Energy Providers

As a leader in the home management marketplace, Cinch offers a portfolio of industry-leading solutions and a 40-year track record in developing successful B2B2C (business to business to consumer) relationships. Thanks to its extensive national network of highly qualified service providers, award-winning 24/7 customer service, and the industry's only 180-day service guarantee, Cinch has established itself as the home protection partner of choice for hundreds of companies – from established brands to leading startups across seven vertical markets.

Equipped with the industry's most diversified product portfolio, Cinch offers a variety of quick-to-market, value-added solutions that can be added to any utility service, including:

Water, gas, natural gas, and sewer line protection

Electrical and surge protection coverage for both inside and outside the home

HVAC system coverage against mechanical failure due to wear and tear, lapsed maintenance, rust and corrosion and unknown pre-existing conditions

Annual HVAC preventative maintenance services to help improve homeowners' energy usage

Protection for common plumbing issues such as stoppages, leaks, breaks and more

For more information on Cinch's turnkey solutions for the energy and utility industry, visit www.cinchutilitysolutions.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

