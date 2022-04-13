Confluent Health Bolsters California Confluent with Orthosport Physical Therapy Partnership

Louisville-based Confluent Health expands California Foothold with Culver City Powerhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with Orthosport Physical Therapy (Orthosport PT), a private and physical therapist-owned physical therapy group in Culver City, CA. The partnership marks Confluent Health's third partnership as part of California Confluent, a new company with a mission to exclusively build out physical therapy private practice partnerships throughout the Golden State, further enabling private practices to flourish.
"Since Orthosport Physical Therapy was founded in 1997, our commitment to serving our communities with exceptional patient care alongside providing the best opportunities for our staff to learn, grow, and flourish has proven to be a successful recipe for growth year after year," said Orthosport PT owner, Cristina Gabor, PT. "As a team, Orthosport PT is excited to partner with Confluent Health to continue building an unstoppable, premiere physical therapy company with the best patient-care California has to offer."
This partnership will allow Orthosport PT to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's ecosystem of management services, education, and musculoskeletal health innovations. These services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, marketing and finance tools, best in brand physical therapy partnerships including the PTPN network, as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized residency, Fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs.
Orthosport PT is currently involved in education and preventative care for employees of their well-known neighbor, Sony Pictures. They have also developed a close relationship with the Culver City community, working with the high school's athletes, the Senior Center, and providing services to the City's employees.
"There is no better model of exceptional leadership than what Cristina has built with Orthosport PT," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Their team makes up a pre-eminent practice on the West Coast and has a proven track-record of innovation being first to market by incorporating the Pilates method into post-op rehabilitation. They are going to add significant value as we grow together, and our partnership has endless possibilities."
Combining Confluent Health's experience in operations efficiency and shared management services with Orthosport's patient-centric dedication, culture, and mission will make for unlimited possibilities in the best quality patient care, state-wide growth and success as Confluent California.
For more information on Orthosport Physical Therapy please visit: https://orthosportpt.net/. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
###
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 919-213-7779, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE Confluent Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.