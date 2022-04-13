Maryland Transit Administration Awards Paratransit Contract to MV Transportation

Existing partnership expanded to encompass MobilityLink paratransit service operations
DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit services by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), beginning May 17, 2022.
MDOT MTA is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, operating LocalLink Bus service, Commuter Bus, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink, MARC Train service and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system.
Under terms of the new seven-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit services within the MobilityLink system, the city's paratransit service for individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the MTA fixed route system. MV operated paratransit services for MDOT MTA between 2004 and 2019 and, since that time, has maintained responsibility for the Mobility Operations Control Center (MOCC), where it currently manages more than thirty thousand MobilityLink customer trips per week.
"We look forward to our expanded partnership with Maryland Transit Administration and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board have placed in MV," said Tom Egan, MV CEO. "MobilityLink is a vital service for the community and we are committed to leveraging our extensive paratransit expertise to continuously improve safety, reliability and the overall rider experience."
As part of MV's paratransit operations start-up efforts, the company is rolling out a broad hiring program that includes recruiting and onboarding more than 500 new team members, who will undergo the company's rigorous safety and training program. Individuals who are interested in joining the MV team can call 410-303-8829 to schedule an interview or apply online at http://careers.mvtransit.com.
About MV Transportation, Inc.
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Womack, MV Transportation, Inc., 972-391-4636, jeff.womack@mvtransit.com
SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.