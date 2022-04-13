Maryland Transit Administration Awards Paratransit Contract to MV Transportation

Existing partnership expanded to encompass MobilityLink paratransit service operations

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit services by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), beginning May 17, 2022.

MDOT MTA is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, operating LocalLink Bus service, Commuter Bus, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink, MARC Train service and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system.

Under terms of the new seven-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit services within the MobilityLink system, the city's paratransit service for individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the MTA fixed route system. MV operated paratransit services for MDOT MTA between 2004 and 2019 and, since that time, has maintained responsibility for the Mobility Operations Control Center (MOCC), where it currently manages more than thirty thousand MobilityLink customer trips per week.

"We look forward to our expanded partnership with Maryland Transit Administration and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board have placed in MV," said Tom Egan, MV CEO. "MobilityLink is a vital service for the community and we are committed to leveraging our extensive paratransit expertise to continuously improve safety, reliability and the overall rider experience."

As part of MV's paratransit operations start-up efforts, the company is rolling out a broad hiring program that includes recruiting and onboarding more than 500 new team members, who will undergo the company's rigorous safety and training program. Individuals who are interested in joining the MV team can call 410-303-8829 to schedule an interview or apply online at http://careers.mvtransit.com.

About MV Transportation, Inc.

MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.

