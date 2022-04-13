Almost 130 Million Americans Suffer from Heart Disease; Smart Meter's iBloodPressure® and iScale® can Help Patients and Providers Track Key indicators of Heart Issues in Real Time

Studies have linked hypertension and obesity to various heart issues

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, helps RPM providers deliver disease and condition-specific products and services to healthcare providers. Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) was responsible for more than 19 million deaths worldwide in 2020. The iBloodPressure® and iScale® from Smart Meter provide an immediate way in which RPM companies can help provide support to this large population of patients working to control their hypertension and weight to avoid more serious issues.

In one study it was observed that overweight individuals had a moderately higher risk of CVD in both the weight loss and the weight gain group, compared with maintenance. In the obese, those losing weight showed lower risk of coronary heart disease. And among individuals with obesity, the weight-loss group had a lower risk of coronary heart disease.1

Another study revealed a modest weight loss improves clinical control over CVD risk factors in individuals remaining at risk of being overweight or obese. Weight loss of 5–10% allows clinically significant improvement in blood pressure, HDL-C cholesterol fraction, (but not LDL-C), triglycerides, and fasting glycemia. Since even in the short term a modest weight loss stands to significantly improve individual health outcomes, this method should routinely be recommended as an effective strategy, principally aimed at reducing overall CVD risk.2

"We're becoming more and more aware of the importance of high blood pressure. Levels we used to think were normal we now associate with worse outcomes, and treating them makes a big difference," said Dr. Emelia J. Benjamin, a professor of cardiology at Boston University and chair of the group that wrote the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2019 Update".3

Smart Meter's iBloodPressure and iScale are the perfect devices for providers who want to track a patient's results in real time. Both these devices transmit across a 4/5G tunnel, using AT&T IoT technology that provides reliable and secure delivery of a patient's blood pressure and weight immediately after testing so healthcare providers can spot out-of-range trends and make appropriate changes to a patient's care plan. The data can be viewed in Smart Meter's portals for patients and providers or can be integrated into almost any remote patient monitoring software or electronic health record software.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose®, iBloodPressure®, iPulseOx®, iScale®, and SmartRPM™ cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

