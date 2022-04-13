TAC Security's Risk-based Vulnerability Management Product ESOF Introduces Product Cyber Score

ESOF is the first Vulnerability Management Detection and Response Solution which has the cyber score of each product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remote working and global expansion have led organizations to depend on various tools and products to ensure complete optimization and efficiency of work hours invested. But, this has also made the cybersecurity process more elaborate and uncertain. While organizations are able to secure their applications, infrastructure, people, etc. The question still remains for the products used by the organization, how secure and confident can one be? How do you know what is making an asset vulnerable and high at risk?

In the recent decade, a lot of breaches have been a result of another product not being secure enough to continue maintaining the highest cybersecurity levels for an organization. Enter: ESOF - Software Cyber Score. A measures a product's risk on a scale of one to ten, with one being the censorious and ten being the finest. The purpose of this feature is to get the risk score of each product installed in the assets and the risk measured will be based upon the number of and the severity level of the vulnerabilities present in the asset.

"In March, The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed new regulations that would require public companies to disclose 'material cybersecurity incidents' within four business days. The goal of these amendments, the Commission stated, is to 'enhance and standardize' cybersecurity incident reporting, risk management, and governance. ESOF's Cyber Score would help the company to build the confidence on their IT Stack and this aligned with the vision of SEC proposed new regulation," said, Trishneet Arora, Founder, and CEO - TAC Security

"Enterprise Security In One Framework (ESOF) is a state of the art, Risk and Vulnerability Management suite that is evolving every day to adapt and improve to meet the market demand and needs. It was time to address one of the biggest threats and gaps in the market, ESOF - Product Cyber Score is the only product in the market with this ability," said Akash Joshi, Director- ESOF at TAC Security. "With the launch of this feature, the industry has a renewed ability to ensure their cybersecurity process is at the forefront."

ESOF - Product Cyber Score will now have the risk score for each product installed in the system. Not only there would be an individual product risk score which will be for the product of the single asset but also a group score that will be based upon all the assets that have the product installed. With the overall product score, we can easily identify the most vulnerable product present in all the assets and also prioritize the top 10 most vulnerable products present in the organization.

For a CISO or a cybersecurity professional, ESOF can help demonstrate the ROI that Cyber Score can provide for your business. It leverages Cyber Score by teasing out the most impactful risk scenarios specific to your company and drives cybersecurity spending to areas of highest importance while validating risk acceptance in less vital areas. With this information, it generates a report designed specifically for Board members to make strategic decisions.

"ESOF gives every organization the ability to have a strong Full-Cycle Vulnerability Management process in place at a pocket-friendly cost. Launch of our much-awaited and requested ESOF - Product Cyber Score has taken us one step further and closer to empowering every organization to do so," said Chris Fisher, CMO - TAC Security.

TAC Security's last launch, ESOF VMDR, allows organizations to have Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response all on one single platform at an affordable cost.

About TAC Security

TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro. For more information, visit here.

