TOPGREENER brings convenience to the home with new Kalide Collection

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue expanding its line of innovative home upgrades, Top Greener, Inc. is excited to introduce the new Kalide Collection of dimmer light switches, fan speed controllers, and combination devices.
Previously, the options for fan speed control switches were extremely limited with only a handful of models on the market. Fan control switches eliminate the need for ceiling fan pull chains and opt instead for user-friendly, in-wall controls. In releasing the Kalide Collection, Top Greener, Inc. aims to fulfill the industry's need for a diverse selection of both dimming and fan speed control switches.
The Kalide Collection consists of 7 unique residential grade wall switches designed for dimmable lighting control, toggle lighting control, 3-speed fan control, or any combination of these technologies. The devices are designed to replace a standard wall switch to bring style and convenience to the modern home. The Kalide Collection devices are easily installed in both old and new constructions, as a neutral wire is not required for use. This expands the application possibilities for the collection, making it perfect for homeowners and DIYers as well as property owners.
The new devices also boast a crisp, clean interface that sets them apart from alternatives. Controlled with soft-gliding vertical sliders and wide-faced paddle switches, the collection offers an attractive, modern appeal. The Kalide Collection is available in a full selection of colors to match wall plates and receptacles from Top Greener, Inc. Available colors include white, black, ivory, gray, light almond, and brown. Select devices are also available in silver, gold, and nickel. With such an array of unique devices and color options, users can create a cohesive look by using matching devices all throughout their homes.
Check the Kalide Collection by clicking or scanning the QR code
FOR MEDIA INFORMATION
PR contact:
Keilani Holton keilani@topgreener.com Tel: 844.390.2568
Top Greener, Inc. is a high-tech company specializing in home automation solutions. Our goal is to meet the growing everyday needs of our technology-driven world. We push the boundaries of innovation to be trend setters of unique, customizable, smart products with a wide range of applications. We aim to deliver high quality products that are safe, convenient and efficient. Our growing catalog consists of green, smart solutions that are professional grade while being DIY friendly for both residential and commercial use.
Shop TOPGREENER products at www.topgreener.com where there's free shipping and quantity discounts for all!
SOURCE Top Greener, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.