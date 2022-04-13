Village Naturals Therapy™ Launches New Wellness by V/N Therapy Hydrate Line with Three Skin-Loving Products

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Naturals Therapy is encouraging consumers to "have a date night with their skin" as they debut their new Wellness by V/N Therapy Hydrate product line, featuring Hydrate Foaming Soak, Sugar Scrub and Body Spray. The line features a fresh packaging design and key ingredients that promote relaxation and hydration for healthy-looking skin.

Village Naturals Therapy is encouraging consumers to "have a date night with their skin"

"We're excited to introduce our new Wellness by V/N Therapy Hydrate line, a collection that continues to enhance the self-care routine, featuring key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, kiwi and mango to quench and illuminate skin," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at The Village Company, parent company of Village Naturals Therapy. "Our new line is purposefully formulated with naturally-derived ingredients and a bright, citrus scent that helps boost your mood and stimulate relaxation and rejuvenation."

Hydrate Foaming Soak Formulated to Boost Your Mood

Time to give your body some "skin love" with 36-ounces of new Hydrate Foaming Soak. Indulge in this bubbling, hydrating soak packed with soothing Epsom, brightening Kiwi & antioxidant-rich Mango to leave you looking and feeling radiant. This nourishing soak also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Rice Protein to moisturize and illuminate so you can get glowing right out of the bath.

Hydrate Sugar Scrub Helps Soften Dry Skin

The 15-ounce Hydrate Sugar Scrub is a little jar of heaven, formulated with a powerful trio of ingredients: Kiwi, Mango and Hyaluronic Acid to brighten, even and moisturize dry skin. Massage onto skin to exfoliate, breathe in the delicious citrus scent, rinse and go about your day as your happiest self with soft, radiant skin.

Hydrate & Cool Body Spray Instills a Chill Vibe

The 4-ounce Hydrate & Cool Body Spray promotes a chill vibe and glowing skin with Hyaluronic Acid to help lock in moisture and Vitamin C to protect and brighten skin. "The key to the best self-care routine is taking small beauty breaks throughout the day to cool down, find your happy and show your skin some love," adds Hanson. "Our Body Spray is ideal after workouts or any time you want to cool down throughout your day."

All products in the Hydrate line are available at Walmart and on villagenaturalstherapy.com .

For more information on Village Naturals Therapy and their new Wellness by V/N Therapy line, please visit villagenaturalstherapy.com .

About The Village Company

The Village Company has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands, including Mr. Bubble® , the #1 children's bubble bath brand; Village Naturals Therapy™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; HALLU® bath and body line; DEP add trademark symbol hair gel; and Bath Shoppe add trademark symbol Milk Bath. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass merchandisers, online and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/village-naturals-therapy-launches-new-wellness-by-vn-therapy-hydrate-line-with-three-skin-loving-products-301523394.html

SOURCE The Village Company