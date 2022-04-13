GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS WITH LOCAL FRATERNITY

Global Wealth Management has become the elite corporate sponsor of the Eta Nu Education Foundation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management is proud to partner with the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to become the elite corporate sponsor of the Eta Nu Education Foundation. Global Wealth's sponsorship will allow Eta Nu to continue to serve the community through youth mentoring, youth college scholarships, and through their social action and awareness programs. Through this partnership, Global Wealth Management is pleased to offer retirement planning education to Eta Nu's members and offer youth mentoring on financial topics in collaboration with Eta Nu.
About Eta Nu
The Eta Nu Education Foundation (Eta Nu) is committed to making a measurable difference in the lives of young people in the Broward County community. Eta Nu is convinced that the best way to do this is through education. They currently mentor 70-85 youths through their "Q-Unit" and "Gentlemen of Influence" mentorship programs and work personally with each child to help them develop the proper skills to be successful in their future. Eta Nu's long-term goal is to provide scholarships that will help under-privileged youths to continue education beyond high school. It is through Global Wealth Management's assistance and additional sponsor's assistance, that they are able to make the dream of attending college a reality for a student who otherwise could not further their education. For more information on the Eta Nu Education Foundation, please visit their website at www.etanu.org.
About Global Wealth Management
Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.
Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities. Any media logos and/or trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners and no endorsements by Eta Nu Education Foundation is stated or implied. Global Wealth Management is a paying sponsor of Eta Nu Education Foundation.
Contact: Hannah Myers
Global Wealth Management, Marketing Division
Phone: 954-533-7144
hannah@askglobalwealth.com
SOURCE Global Wealth Management
