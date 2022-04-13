Daasity, a Consumer Product Brand Analytics Platform, Appoints Julia Adam to Board of Directors

Ms. Adam will help Daasity's management team with strategic and operational decisions

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daasity, the eCommerce analytics and data platform used by consumer product brands, announced that Julia Adam has joined the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Adam, a Co-Founder at Exeter Capital, will help Daasity's management team with strategic decisions such as executive hiring as well as operational decisions. The appointment follows Daasity's $15 million Series A funding round announced in TechCrunch in January 2022.

Ms. Adam brings 10-plus years of deep experience investing in consumer-facing and technology businesses to her role as Board Director. Ms. Adam also serves as an Observer on the Board of Directors of NOBULL, an athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand.

"With her experience in the consumer brand space, Julia is a wonderful addition to our board of eCommerce and brand experts," said Dan LeBlanc, CEO of Daasity. "Julia was an early champion of Daasity, and she has been integral to our growth, providing insight into the challenges of rapidly scaling brands."

On joining Daasity's board, Ms. Adam said: "Meeting more than ten founders of high growth DTC brands every month, I hear their needs for strong analytics tools around marketing spend and consumer data. Daasity answers that call by giving consumer brands access to the right data and insights so their lean teams can make more informed decisions. I am looking forward to continuing to be helpful to Dan and the team, now as an official Director."

A Co-Founder of a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in consumer-facing companies, an advisor to multiple start-ups founders over the years, and a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School and Princeton University, Ms. Adam brings private equity experience that will be invaluable as Daasity continues to expand its product offering and global team.

About Daasity

Daasity enables consumer product brands to make better data-driven decisions, leading to faster and more profitable growth. Daasity is the first and only data platform that centralizes a brand's data into a working data model. With Daasity, brands can easily analyze and push their data to marketing channels, so they get more from their data. Daasity's platform and all-remote team are trusted by 1,600+ innovative eCommerce brands including Manscaped, Vuori, Kopari, American Giant, and TULA Skincare. Learn how brands do more with data at https://www.daasity.com/.

