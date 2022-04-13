5 Things to Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy, According to Kellie Burke

The Founder of Kellie Burke Interiors Recently Shared Her Tips and Her Story with Authority Magazine
WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellie Burke, the founder of Kellie Burke Interiors, an award-winning design firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, that specializes in the creation of livable, luxurious interiors for high-end clients around the world, recently shared a bit of her story, along with tips for sparking more joy in your living space, with Authority Magazine.
"Design and business are in my bones–I'm the daughter of a home builder and renovator, with three brothers involved in the family business," Kellie said. "I have fond memories of traveling with my father to his work appointments and watching him interact with clients of all kinds."
In fact, Kellie lived in more than 20 homes throughout her childhood, complements of her parents' renovation gene -- which she's obviously inherited.
As for her five tips for sparking joy, Kelly suggests:
- Declutter your space. Don't keep things you don't like. If it's time for the trash, fine. If you can donate it, even better.
- Tell your story: Go beyond the standard gallery of wall photos. Find a piece of childhood artwork and frame it, reupholster grandma's old chair, and decorate with beautiful books that mean something to you.
- Embrace your personal preferences: If you like cars, decorate your garage; if you want a spa, transform your bath into an oasis.
- Always add music: Have a playlist for the morning coffee moments, a study playlist, a chill playlist for cooking, and of course, dance music. Sonos is Kellie's go-to speaker system.
- Invest in dimmers: Each part of the day deserves the proper lighting. Constant, bright light is only appropriate in hospitals.
To learn more, check out Kellie's Authority Magazine interview, visit kellieburke.com, or call (860) 232-9122. For additional inspiration, brows her residential and commercial portfolios.
About Kellie Burke Interiors
A full-service residential and commercial interior design firm, Kellie Burke Interiors provides design services to clients worldwide, regardless of location. Using a blend of contemporary features and classic elements, Kellie and her team deliver a unique style that brings back the importance and reverence for the 'estate,' fits in with today's modern, dynamic lives, and truly reflects each client's personal style and story.
