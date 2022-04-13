Advocat AI Has Created an AI-Driven Legal Contract Generator to Save Businesses, Their Corporate In-House Attorneys, and Customers Time and Money

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocat AI has created an AI-enabled platform to create legal documents to help in-house attorneys with legal intake, research, and drafting. This provides seamless integration between corporate legal departments and their business counterparts to improve efficiency, productivity, and to free up attorneys' time for more strategic work. The artificial intelligence platform, aimed at enterprise businesses' sales, procurement, and HR teams, also improves the consistency of legal language in documents across the organization.

Advocat's AI platform for legal documents allows non-lawyers to quickly create well-researched legal documents, streamlining the sales process by saving corporate attorneys hours of work while improving quality and consistency. The Advocat app automatically updates changes in laws and standards and incorporates the latest legal rulings. This creates more accurate documents earlier in the contracting lifecycle, saving everyone time while moving the business process forward.

"For example, let's say you have a sales rep at a large company who needs a contract ASAP from in-house legal. Her request might take a while as she waits for the corporate lawyers to carefully construct every word in the contract," said Advocat chief executive and founder Pradnya Desh, J.D. "But the sales rep is concerned the delayed contract may cost her the deal."

Advocat's AI tailors contract templates as users provide information, fills in the correct data pulled from company databases, performs legal research to update the document, and presents the legal draft for approval - all within minutes. "It means faster, better contracts for everyone," Desh said.

In addition to using Advocat's platform to create complex sales agreements, procurement documents, employment agreements, leases, and statements of work, it can be used to quickly execute contracts that may be more boilerplate, such as standard non-disclosure agreements.

"We believe that working with the in-house legal department should be a delight to the people who do this. Attorneys should help business get done, and their jobs should be joyful, not tedious," Desh said. "We believe the relationship between legal and those who need it is interrupted by the volume of attorney responsibility and legal noise. We fix it by absorbing the noise and delivering a clean user experience."

The technology is ideal for enterprise sales, HR and procurement teams that don't have time to wait for corporate attorneys who get bogged down manually researching and drafting routine documents.

Advocat can save large companies millions of dollars in legal costs each year. "A legal department that employs 1,000 lawyers can spend $9 million on Advocat to save $451.8 million per year," Desh said. "Using Advocat is like increasing the capacity of a legal department by seven times!"

Advocat is being recognized by the tech world. The company is expected to close its latest funding round in April 2022. In 2021 it raised $1.3 million of strategic financing from investors, including Spark Growth Ventures and San Diego Angel Conference, to reinforce development and build the sales and marketing teams to accelerate customer acquisition. In July, 2021, Women in Cloud and TiE Seattle named Advocat the winner of the #CloudInnovateHER Pitch Challenge.

Advocat AI provides a bridge between business teams that use customized contracts and corporate attorneys. Advocat allows business teams to quickly create legal documents that are then approved by the corporate legal department. This reduces time and cost and simplifies legal paperwork to improve business processes. For more information, go to www.advocattechnologies.com.

CONTACT:

Cynthia Flash

425-603-9520

334073@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advocat-ai-has-created-an-ai-driven-legal-contract-generator-to-save-businesses-their-corporate-in-house-attorneys-and-customers-time-and-money-301524774.html

SOURCE Advocat AI