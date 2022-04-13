BIG Acquires Lawlinguists, Expands Legal Offering and European Presence

ATLANTA and MILAN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG Language Solutions, a leading global language service provider, announced today the acquisition of the Milan-based legal translation company Lawlinguists. The move expands BIG's European footprint further into Italy, Germany, and Spain, while providing its customers access to a more extensive range of premium legal translation services, resources, and technologies.

BIG Language Solutions acquires Milan -based legal translation company Lawlinguists.

"We are excited to welcome Lawlinguists into the BIG Language Solutions family of companies," said Jeff Brink, Founder and CEO of BIG. "Lawlinguists delivers an unparalleled range of lawyer-centric services that complement our IP & Legal group offerings. Translation exclusively by lawyers for lawyers is a unique and innovative offering. With this premium service, we can now more effectively support our customers' broad legal language needs. As importantly, the Lawlinguist team is a great cultural fit with BIG."

Launched in Italy in 2011 by Raffaele Sena, Riccardo Massari, and Daniel Nagel, Lawlinguists is the first legal translation agency founded by lawyers for lawyers. It has built a reputation for providing a unique, premium offering by focusing on mission-critical contracts and legal content for customers who need more than a "translation."

Riccardo Massari of Lawlinguists said: "We are thrilled to join forces with BIG to create a global translation leader for the legal sector. With its support, we can take our high-quality legal translation services to the next level, scaling to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers by drawing on BIG's technologies, global resources, growth capital, and complementary service offerings."

The acquisition of Lawlinguists, which has offices in Milan, Stuttgart, and Barcelona, also bolsters BIG's European footprint and increases the size of its global network of specialist legal linguists. More than 2,000 qualified lawyers cover more than 100 language combinations in 25 languages, providing a best-in-class legal translation experience.

About BIG Language Solutions

BIG Language Solutions is disrupting the highly fragmented language industry by assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers (LSPs). Collectively, we navigate the complex nature of language services for our customers so they can achieve global success. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we empower our companies and their teams to build and deliver resourceful, impactful, and secure customer solutions, all powered by BIG's LanguageVault® - the World's most secure translation environment.

About Lawlinguists

Lawlinguists was founded in 2011 by Italian lawyer Riccardo Massari and German lawyer Daniel Nagel and joined by Raffaele Sena, who shares their passion for languages. Within a short time, they created the first and only international network made up exclusively of lawyers from all parts of the world that cooperate to offer legal translation services. This network includes more than 2,000 lawyer-translators who allow Lawlinguists to deliver high-quality legal translations in over 100 language combinations.

Contact: Peter Gosling, pete@goslingmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-acquires-lawlinguists-expands-legal-offering-and-european-presence-301524319.html

SOURCE BIG Language Solutions