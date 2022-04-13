Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026 | Cost Savings and Quick Onboarding to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Gaming Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The cost savings and quick onboarding, the advent of 5G, and inherent benefits for vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, infrastructural requirements, the presence of stringent regulations related to the storage of data on the cloud, and data and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Cloud Gaming Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The gaming consoles sector will gain considerable market share in cloud gaming. The worldwide gaming console market is predicted to increase due to the increasing number of games with gesture control capabilities and 3D integrated cameras with gesture recognition technologies. The majority of today's gaming consoles come with 3D cameras for gesture recognition. As a result, the expected expansion of new generation gaming consoles that combine gesture recognition technology and support for AR/VR would fuel the growth of the cloud gaming market.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download a Free Sample.
Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud gaming market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.
Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BLACKNUT
- Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd.
- Crytek GmbH
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Loudplay
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- OVH Groupe SA
- Paperspace
- RemoteMyApp sp. zoo
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
- Ubitus KK
- Unity Software Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud gaming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud gaming market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud gaming market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cloud Gaming Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.73 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
33.54
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace, RemoteMyApp sp. zoo, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 5.3 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Gaming consoles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Gaming consoles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 File streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on File streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on File streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on File streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on File streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 135: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 OVH Groupe SA
- Exhibit 140: OVH Groupe SA - Overview
- Exhibit 141: OVH Groupe SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: OVH Groupe SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: OVH Groupe SA - Segment focus
- 11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Ubitus KK
- Exhibit 154: Ubitus KK - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Ubitus KK - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Ubitus KK - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 160: Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 162: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.