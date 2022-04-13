AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Colleges & Universities in the World and in the U.S. for 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What are today's top universities and colleges? For 2022, AcademicInfluence.com announces its best universities rankings, featuring both the leading higher education institutions in the world and the best schools in the United States:

The 100 Best Universities in the World for 2022

The 50 Best Universities in the United States for 2022

The top 25 world universities, listed alphabetically:

California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, Calif., USA)

Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pa., USA)

Columbia University (New York, N.Y., USA)

Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y., USA)

Duke University (Durham, N.C., USA)

Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass., USA)

Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Jerusalem, Israel)

The London School of Economics and Political Science (London, UK)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass., USA)

Moscow State University (Moscow, Russia)

New York University (New York, N.Y., USA)

Paris-Saclay University (Paris, France)

Paris Sciences et Lettres University (Paris, France)

Princeton University (Princeton, N.J., USA)

Stanford University (Stanford, Calif., USA)

University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, Calif., USA)

University of California, Los Angeles (Los Angeles, Calif., USA)

University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)

University of Chicago (Chicago, Ill., USA)

University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich., USA)

University of Oxford (Oxford, UK)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Pa., USA)

University of Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan)

University of Toronto (Toronto, Canada)

Yale University (New Haven, Conn., USA)

View the complete lists in final ranking order by visiting the links above. To account for data availability and to improve accuracy, the world rankings examined data for 1990-2022. Data for the U.S. rankings covered 2010-22.

"AcademicInfluence.com congratulates the colleges and universities that top our rankings. These institutions of higher learning continue to have a global and national impact due to the standout quality of their faculty, staff, and alumni," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. "Students who want to change the world can start with an education at any one of these top schools."

Why do the rankings from AcademicInfluence.com outperform those from other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources, such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with trustworthy ranking results. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.

"At a time when college rankings are under increasing scrutiny, AcademicInfluence.com stands behind our tech-driven rankings. Unlike some ranking sites, we're not dependent on older, more subjective, and more game-able processes. We've pioneered better rankings for a better education," says Macosko. "Not only will students find our rankings superior, but they'll also benefit from our many helpful guides and our college selection tools. This collection of best-in-class resources is why students from around the world come to AcademicInfluence.com to find answers to their college-search questions."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

