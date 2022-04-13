EPILYNX's Eyeliner Reaches Number One Spot on Amazon in a Number of Categories

EPILYNX is a hypoallergenic beauty brand founded by Dr. Liia Ramachandra
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegan and hypoallergenic beauty brand, EpiLynx, reached the number one spot on Amazon last week in ALL the following categories: gluten free, cruelty free, vegan, and hypoallergenic eyeliner. The eyeliner has 378 ratings on Amazon and an average rating of four stars.
EpiLynx by Dr. Liia's liquid eyeliner is long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-proof. It includes a precision tip for the most precise application possible. The brand and eyeliner is ideal for those with sensitive skin and allergies and those who are conscious of only using clean makeup products.
"It took us one year to develop these eyeliners. We are proud to be ranked number one on Amazon!" said Dr. Liia. "We have put a lot of love and care in it to make sure the colors, the feel and the experience are of the highest quality for EpiLynx customers."
Amazon ranking is based on sales velocity, conversion rate, and customer satisfaction. This means that EpiLynx's eyeliner is checking all of these boxes and more.
"This product is AMAZING," said one customer who was looking for a clean product. "It goes on easily and lasts all day. I will definitely be purchasing more of these. Great product!"
Join the hundreds of customers who are using this highly ranked product!
EpiLynx's liquid eyeliner can be found on Amazon and the EpiLynx website. For more information on EpiLynx by Dr. Liia, visit https://www.epilynx.com/.
EpiLynx by Dr. Liia (EpiLynx) was founded by Dr. Liia Ramachandra for the purpose of creating clean makeup products that are not going to irritate consumers' skin or any existing health issues. Along with the eyeliner, EpiLynx sells makeup and skincare for face, body, kids, and men. Dr. Liia aims to keep EpiLynx affordable because she believes everyone deserves quality skincare.
