Live Onsite Webcast Auction of Complete JD Norman Automotive Component & Powertrain Manufacturing Facility and Real Estate in Mexico

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates is pleased to announce the secured party auction sale of all automotive manufacturing equipment of JD Norman Industries in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. JD Norman is a major automotive powertrain and component manufacturer. This Live Onsite Webcast Auction will take place in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Thursday May 26, 2022 and online at www.rlevyinc.com. The auction is being managed by Robert Levy Associates in conjunction with Maynards, Gordon Brothers and LVA Mexico.
Items to be sold include:
- Automotive Component Manufacturing Equipment
- 82) CNC Turning & Machining Centers
- Toolroom Equipment
- Inspection Equipment
- Shop & Factory and Facility Equipment
- Product Lines & Parts for Popular Trucks and Automobiles
- Real Estate
The Live Onsite Webcast Auction will held at the San Luis Potosi Holiday Inn located at Av Benito Juarez 1702 Colonia Industrias, San Luis Potosi, 78395 Mexico and online at www.lvamexico.com/JDNSLP. Inspection of assets will be available on two days prior to sale date or by appointment. For further information, and a complete listing of all assets, visit online at: www.rlevyinc.com
"This Negotiated Sale of top-quality, brand name automotive engine parts manufacturing equipment represent a remarkable opportunity for our customers to acquire top line equipment to enhance and upgrade their operations," said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Beyond that," he added, "with the sale of the facility and real estate, this is a chance to expand manufacturing operations in one of Mexico's most desirable industrial locations."
Robert Levy Associates specializes in creating unique and successful monetization solutions for industrial assets around the world. www.rlevyinc.com
Maynards expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com
Gordon Brothers has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change since 1903. www.gordonbrothers.com
Contact:
Robert Levy Associates
334027@email4pr.com
248.710.2133
SOURCE Robert Levy Associates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.