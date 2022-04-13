Healthcare Services Visionary Larry Leisure Joins IrisVision Board of Directors

With sights set on long-term success, vision tech leader welcomes a healthcare services pioneer to the board

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisVision, the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced health services leader Larry Leisure, co-founder and managing partner of Chicago Pacific Founders, is bringing his more than four decades of leadership experience and insight in the health and managed care industry to the company's board of directors.

"My career has been focused on identifying promising healthcare innovation and accelerating commercialization," said Leisure. "The promise of IrisVision's Digital Vision Care platform has the potential to be life-changing for those whose sight stands to be preserved through earlier detection as well as those who already have low vision and need help to see again. That's a vision for the future I can get behind."

For more than 40 years, Leisure has provided strategic guidance and leadership for teams, divisions, and companies serving the healthcare needs of clients and patients across the nation. With his "better care, fairer price" guiding motivation, he has been the driving force for success in a number of leading-edge health tech and managed care entities.

As the co-founder of no fewer than five innovative health-relevant companies, Leisure is no stranger to helping young healthcare service organizations stretch and grow. From ADVI's Reimbursement and Health Policy Advisory Services to Healthspottr to Chicago Pacific Founders, he recognizes and capitalizes on opportunities for better healthcare practices, policies and possibilities.

Larry formerly served as an operating Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers and spearheaded their entry in digital health. He also served as a Global Managing Partner for Health Vertical at Accenture. Larry is a Senior Advisor to Stanford BioDesign, supporting their mission to innovate a healthier world for all and serves as Chairman of the UCSF Rosenman Institute sitting at the intersection of academia and innovation to help identify promising innovation and accelerate commercialization.

"I'm thrilled to have Larry's experience guiding, nurturing and growing ventures to meet the needs of every stakeholder involved—organizations, employees, partners and end-patients," said Ammad Khan, IrisVision CEO and Co-founder. "As we continue to pioneer a transformative Digital Vision Care platform, we're honored to add the insight and expertise of visionaries such as Larry Leisure to our board, knowing we will be better and even more effective by his impressive insights."

IrisVision exists at the intersection of digital health and vision science, pioneering a new standard of care where vision health is seamlessly integrated into daily living and accessible to all. We are synthesizing neuroscience, augmented reality, telehealth, and VR wearable mobile devices into a new future for vision health. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, IrisVision's technology was developed in collaboration with and clinically tested by researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The company has received numerous accolades including being named to the Inc. 5000: Regionals list of California's Fastest Growing Private Companies, earning spots on the Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Forbes Next 100 lists for 2020 and receiving a CES 2019 Innovation Award. For more information, visit www.irisvision.com .

