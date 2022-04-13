Ida Byrd-Hill Launches Front-Liner Campaign, "Train to Be a Tech Superhero Like Miranda"

Corporations, dismissing the value of Front-Liners, have caused The Great Resignation - a demonstration of Front-Liner Power.
DETROIT, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front-Liners, mainly Black and low-income, have discovered they have options - gig work, unionization or better paying careers. Many front-liners are making more money as gig workers than their regular jobs. A Lyft driver earned $57,000 in 2021, $30,000 more than her previous job earning $25,000. The Amazon Staten Island unionization vote will drive up wages for front-liners. Front-liner career development is the only arsenal left in the Talent War tool chest. Corporations must remove degree requirements to train and promote front-liners into mid-level high-paying tech careers.
Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz, a cybersecurity certification reskilling firm has been training ordinary front-liners to enter the industry as tech superheroes. Miranda is one of those tech superheroes. "After being laid off from her restaurant job during the pandemic, she began in our Cisco Certified Network Technician training. She is now a customer support specialist servicing the network for Red Ventures. She is aggressively moving into Python computer programming. Miranda represents the skilled front-liner employee corporations need. We have posted billboards across Detroit and media online to highlight Miranda, who remarked on Linkedin, "This honor has been awarded to me after a lot of hard work and dedication in advancing my knowledge in the technological field."
Corporations, afraid to invest in "real" training for front-liners, as they have high post-secondary drop-out rates, have purchased "cheap self-service training options" with little success. Cheap and affordable are worlds of apart. Automation Workz was recognized in 2021 by Intelligent.com for having the most affordable instructor-led cybersecurity training in the US. Ida Byrd-Hill states, "We assess the grit and motivation of front-liners and thus 75% of our learners complete our cybersecurity, network engineering and Python/Linux training. We will soon add tech sales and data analytics. We now need Corporations to redesign job descriptions so Automation Workz can train Tech Superheroes like Miranda."
Media Contact:
Ida Byrd-Hill
333998@email4pr.com
313-483-2126
SOURCE Ida Byrd-Hill
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.