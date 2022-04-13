Web Application Firewall Market to Reach $25.6 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 20.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, stringent industry standards & regulatory compliance, and rise in application areas drive the growth of the global web application firewall market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Web Application Firewall Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Retail and E-Commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global web application firewall industry generated $3.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $25.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in number of cyber-attacks, stringent industry standards & regulatory compliance, and rise in application areas drive the growth of the global web application firewall market. However, scarcity of trained professionals restrains the market growth. Contrarily, advanced protection capabilities of web application firewalls over next-generation network firewall (NGFW) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to adoption of work from home culture and the remote working practices during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for web application firewalls increased considerably to ensure endpoint security and protect against data breaches.

In addition, there has been a scarcity of resources for security teams within the enterprises to address different security issues. This, in turn, raised the demand for web application firewall solutions.

Data center services, cloud computing providers, and other online support providers availed various benefits of web application firewall during the pandemic.

The on-premise segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global web application firewall market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as lack of additional capital for procurement of essential hardware and software. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to reduction in cost of deployment for enterprises.

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global web application firewall industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in customer base and rise in adoption of online banking services. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global web application firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to increase in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in web application firewall solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia.

Leading Market Players

Applicure Technologies Ltd.

Qualys, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Radware Ltd.

