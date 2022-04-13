Arc Home LLC Aims to Expand Its Support for Underserved Borrowers by Making Its Proprietary Non-Agency Products Available to Delegated Correspondent Clients

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Home LLC is now offering its industry-leading proprietary Access Non-QM and Elite QM Non-Agency products to top producing Delegated Correspondents. These products are designed to meet the needs of a changing residential finance market. The Arc Home Elite product suite provides attractive options for high-quality borrowers who fall outside the parameters of a traditional jumbo product or require alternative income documentation options. The Arc Access Suite includes Non-QM features and offers products such as 12-24 month bank statements, DSCR, Agency Plus and Clean Slate options. Each loan comes with strong pricing to make it an attractive option for those seeking a mortgage outside of the traditional means.

"One of the reasons we built these products was to help an underserved, growing base of non-traditional borrowers that are looking to secure the right mortgage for their dream homes and investments," said Richard Bradfield, CEO.

He continued, "We see the demand for stability and liquidity from Correspondent lenders and Arc Home is well-positioned to be their lender of choice. Our unwavering commitment to product innovation is the lifeblood of Arc."

The launch of these programs to Delegated Correspondents continues Arc Home's tradition of providing innovative financial products in the residential lending market matched with superior customer service.

About Arc Home LLC

Founded in 2015, Arc Home is a full-service lender and servicer whose mission is to provide customers with a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions with an emphasis on specialty products. Placing customer service and satisfaction as the number one priority, Arc Home provides a top-tier staff of knowledgeable and friendly team members who excel at providing efficient, successful loan services with competitive pricing. Learn more at: https://business.archomellc.com/page/correspondent

Media Contact:

Gerard McGeever, VP of Marketing

1-215-360-3887

332121@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arc-home-llc-aims-to-expand-its-support-for-underserved-borrowers-by-making-its-proprietary-non-agency-products-available-to-delegated-correspondent-clients-301524121.html

SOURCE Arc Home LLC