Canvass AI And Highbyte Partner to Empower Industrials to Drive Immediate Value from Operational Data

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvass AI., a provider of industrial AI software, today announced the company has signed a technology partnership agreement with HighByte, an industrial data operations (DataOps) software company, to accelerate how industrial companies unlock the value of operational data and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the performance of their assets and processes. Together, Canvass AI and HighByte have integrated the two technologies to cut the complexity out of extracting value from data so that manufacturers and other industrials can deploy AI in days, not months, and successfully scale insights across their operations.

According to Deloitte, manufacturing is estimated to generate about 1,812 petabytes (PB) of data every year, more than communications, finance, retail and several other industries. Despite this, manufacturers struggle to quickly extract meaningful value from it. According to industry surveys, industrial data analysts can spend up to 80% of their time manually collecting and preparing their digital data before it can be applied to AI. Together, the Canvass AI Platform and HighByte Intelligence Hub make it easy for industrials to bring all their disparate data sources into one place and then use AI capabilities to tackle key issues like asset and process optimization, defect part detection, and failure predictions.

"Canvass's partnership with HighByte supports our mission to enable industrial engineers to accelerate how they address their operational challenges with the value of Industrial AI," said Humera Malik, CEO at Canvass AI. She continued, "our customers are already experiencing the benefits of our joint solution. What once took months to access and prepare data for AI now takes days to extract value. It's all about speed, success, and scale."

"HighByte Intelligence Hub enables plant floor engineers to securely connect, merge, model, and flow industrial data to Canvass AI at scale. Together, we enable our customers to improve their operations by using the power of AI to identify patterns in and gain insights from large volumes of operational data," said John Harrington, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at HighByte.

Canvass AI and HighByte are supporting industrial companies around the world to address their operational challenges, such as improving product quality and on-time deliveries, lowering costs, and optimizing energy consumption. By putting Machine Learning and AI on top of their operational data layer, industrial organizations are making data-driven decisions faster to improve performance, increase quality, and reduce their environmental footprint.

To learn more, register here for the webinar, "Unlock the Power of Your Industrial Data with Simplified Data Operations and AI," on April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is an industrial AI software provider that puts the power of AI in the hands of engineers to drive the data-driven insights they need to augment their expertise and impact profitability and sustainability. Some of the world's largest industrial companies use Canvass to future-proof operations, empower their workforces, and drive net-zero ambitions. Canvass AI's investors include Yamaha Motor Ventures and Alphabet's Gradient Ventures Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modelled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

Media relations contact:

Torey Penrod-Cambra, HighByte

Chief Communications Officer

+1 844-328-2677

334057@email4pr.com

Ashleigh Young, Canvass AI

PR and Communications

+61 451315878

334057@email4pr.com

SOURCE Canvass AI