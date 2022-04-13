Wounded Warrior Project Celebrates Team U.S. Ahead of Invictus Games

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) hosted a send-off dinner last night for the 61 athletes representing the United States at Invictus Games, April 16-22, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. Nearly half of Team U.S. are registered warriors with WWP.

"I am extremely proud of Team U.S. athletes for making it to the Invictus Games," said James Herrera, WWP Physical Health & Wellness vice president. "For many, this long journey as a competitor in adaptive sports began during service after an injury."

Many WWP warriors competing in the Invictus Games grew their skills in modified athletic opportunities through WWP's Adaptive Sports, Physical Health and Wellness, and Soldier Ride programs. Known as the "One-Armed Archer," Gabriel George, a retired Navy corpsman, joined WWP in 2015 after a motorcycle accident left him with severe spinal cord damage, resulting in a paralyzed right arm, which was amputated in 2020. Gabriel will represent Team U.S. for the first time in adaptive archery, swimming, and rowing.

"People see me doing sports and ask me how," shared Gabriel. "The answer is simple; I could not do all that I do without the support of Wounded Warrior Project. Ninety percent of the time, I am in pain, but I always have an event to look forward to and other warriors to help. Living the logo keeps me going, and I am energized for my first games with the team."

Invictus Games was founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and former captain in the British Army. Today, more than 500 competitors from 20 nations compete in a series of events like archery, sitting volleyball, track, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and swimming.

