The author then reviews productivity and security tips, including Distribution Groups to streamline communications, personalizing menus, and using mailboxes for scheduling resources. He concludes with tips to help share documents quickly, reduce ROT before migrations, and backup Microsoft 365 data.

"Keeping up with Microsoft 365 productivity and security features can be a challenge," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Hence, we've assembled our best Microsoft 365 tips to save time, money, and headaches in 2022."

1. Set Up Distribution Groups to Streamline Communications

"Distribution groups provide a streamlined way to send email to a list of recipients with more functionality than a simple distribution list. There is a mailbox associated with the Distribution Group and all mail will be sent to that address."

2. Personalize Menus to Speed Access to Frequently Used Features

"Instead of spending time trying to remember where to find an often-used feature, personalize menus to match how you work. Microsoft 365 apps allow users to customize the Ribbon, or top menu. Simply go to File>Options and click Customize Ribbon. Then add or remove features as desired. You can also change the order of items and even rename them."

3. Create Microsoft 365 Mailboxes for Scheduling Resources

"Resource mailboxes facilitate scheduling for physical locations or equipment, such as conference rooms. They provide a wide range of options for self-management allowing auto-acceptance or manual acceptance. They also offer additional parameters governing length of meetings, priority groups, or time restrictions to avoid commandeering the meeting room through auto-acceptance."

Microsoft 365 Information Governance Experts

The Microsoft 365 information governance experts at Messaging Architects deliver the tools and expertise to help organizations increase productivity and safeguard critical business data. They assist business and IT leaders with optimal configuration of Microsoft 365, identifying important data, and implementing features to get the most from this comprehensive product.

