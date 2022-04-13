Former President of Public Retail Technology Company Mood Media Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Ken Eissing as its newest Partner and Coach.

Eissing is a C-level leader and advisor to middle-market businesses with deep expertise in B2B sales, operations, and partner development on a global scale. He has served as President, COO, General Manager, or Advisor in the Technology, Media, Telecom, and BPO Financial Services industries in public and private companies ranging from Fortune 100 to less than $20MM businesses. He has led businesses that were acquired by private equity (PE) firms and has partnered with PE firms as both a portfolio company operating executive as well as an Advisor to perform due diligence and acquire entities.

Eissing was the President of Mood Media, a $400MM industry-leading global retail media technology business (that was publicly traded when he joined). During his time at Mood Media, Eissing drove dramatic improvements in sales, cash generation, operating, and employee engagement metrics. These improvements ultimately led to the successful take-private acquisition of Mood Media by Apollo Global Management and a division of Blackstone.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ken to the CEO Coaching International team," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "He has a consistent track record of developing and executing value-creating business strategies and improving financial performance at both privately held and public companies. I look forward to seeing him use his expertise to coach clients and help them take their businesses to new heights."

"I am honored to join the world-class team of former CEOs, Presidents, and entrepreneurs at CEO Coaching International," Eissing said. "I am impressed with the genuinely passionate culture that exists within the firm to help clients Make BIG Happen. Throughout my career in both public and privately held companies, I have found that regardless of industry or size of business, the keys to achieving business success are having a clear vision of where you want to get to, the discipline to focus on and measure the most important things, and the ability and desire to build a team of A-players that truly work together as a team. The Make BIG Happen methodology and tools bring all of this to life in a very powerful and effective way and I look forward to working with my clients to help them achieve and exceed their biggest goals."

Among other previous roles, Eissing served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Commercial Division at NCO Group, where he managed a portfolio of six businesses comprising a $210 million P&L including North America's largest SMB-focused BPO receivables management business, a leading outsourced printing vendor, a boutique due diligence provider, and a mortgage credit company. Eissing delivered multiple years of all-time high revenues and EBITDA by transforming and expanding the product portfolio and turning around underperforming lines of business.

Ken holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Finance from the State University of New York at Albany. He is a member of the YPO Austin Gold Chapter.

Originally from New York, Ken has lived or worked in eight states across the U.S. and is now happily settled in his all-time favorite place, Austin, TX, with his family. He enjoys traveling to new places – both domestically and internationally, live music, collecting sports memorabilia, and spending time with his wife Daphni and their combined six children.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Ken Eissing or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/ken-eissing/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 67.8% during their time as a client, nearly four times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 25.5%, more than twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-president-of-public-retail-technology-company-mood-media-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301516283.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching International