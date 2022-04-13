Carol's Daughter and Mama Glow Foundation Announce Year 2 of The "Love Delivered' Initiative - Expanding Doula Access for Black Birthing People

Now in its second year, 'Love Delivered' Continues to Offer Grants for Doula Services
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Delivered, the Black Maternal Health Initiative by Carol's Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned Doula, Latham Thomas, jointly announced today that year two of the program will continue to focus on providing access to doula care for Black birthing people.
Coinciding with Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), the announcement reinforces the Love Delivered commitment to advocate alongside Black birthing people and babies when they are most vulnerable – before, during and after birth. Pregnant or recently postpartum birthing people located in the following cities: NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. can apply to receive complimentary Doula services here.
"Too many times Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn't right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving," explained Lisa Price. "My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved."
"As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience," said Mama Glow founder and CEO, Latham Thomas. "We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination. Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth. The doula grants made possible through the three-year $225,000 commitment from Carol's Daughter, further the mission to support safe, healthy and joyful birth outcomes for Black families in need."
According to the CDC, Black birthing people unfortunately die of pregnancy-related causes at a rate 3x higher than those of white women with 60% of those deaths being preventable. Sadly, Black newborn babies are 3x more likely than White babies to die when looked after by White doctors. These disparities were in part why Love Delivered was established; to empower, support and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most.
Additional programming includes:
- Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families
- Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences
- Love Delivered self-care deliveries
Join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health. Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and learn more. Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.
About Carol's Daughter
In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.
-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder
About The Mama Glow Foundation
Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org
About Mama Glow
Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com
