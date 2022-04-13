VCNY Home Launches Rug Division Introducing Reversible, Washable Rugs for Every Room

Offerings include trend-forward, durable, and affordable rug options
NORTH BERGEN, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCNY Home, a top U.S.-based home textiles manufacturer, announced today it is launching a dedicated rug division following a strong positive response to VCNY Home produced rugs.
In response to increased consumer demand and record growth in carpet and rug categories*, VCNY Home is showcasing more than 200 area rugs, scatter rugs, kitchen mats, and doormats at its NYC showroom. The wide assortment is designed to provide consumers with high-quality, on-trend rug options at budget-friendly prices.
"Providing value to consumers is central to our company's mission. With many families spending more time at home than ever, we know that consumers need decor options that are stylish, affordable, and most importantly, built to last," said Toby Cohen, co-founder and CEO of VCNY Home. "Our team is uniquely well-positioned to spot emerging rug trends and deliver high-quality options at incredible values."
The company will introduce a new collection of washable area rugs designed to resist stains and stand up to everyday wear and tear. The area rugs are reversible and machine washable for quick and easy cleaning, making them ideal options for homes with kids or pets.
Led by a team with generations of experience in the rug industry, the dedicated rug division will increase in-house brand offerings and support licensed brands and retailers seeking to expand into rug categories. VCNY Home currently produces rugs for licensed brands Royal Velvet and Charisma.
For more information about this and other VCNY Home collections, please visit VCNY Home.
About VCNY Home
VCNY Home is a home textile industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in home décor. Trusted by top retailers and consumers alike, VCNY Home draws inspiration from timeless designs and modern trends to create affordable, quality decor solutions for every room: bedding, bath, window, area rugs, home décor, and more.
