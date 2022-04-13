Man-in-the-Moon Disparity Explained by Scientist

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent article in the Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, Transdyne Corporation nuclear geoscientist, Dr. J. Marvin Herndon posits a new solution for the Man-in-the-Moon disparity.
The dark areas on the Earth-facing side of the moon, called maria, and imaginatively referred to as the "Man-in-the-Moon," has always been a mystery. But the mystery deepened in 1994 when NASA's Clementine spacecraft revealed that the dark areas were essentially absent on the far-side of the Moon. Transdyne Corporation's Chief Scientist, Dr. Herndon, recently proffered a logical, causally related explanation for the dark-area disparity on opposite sides of the Moon by recognizing the lunar dark areas, which are basalt flows, are similar to massive basalt flows on Earth, and presumably have a common origin.
The Hawaiian Islands and Iceland are basalt flows whose heat channels have been seismically imaged as extending to the top of Earth's core. In both instances, the basalt contains traces of helium that escaped Earth's core through the heat channels and has the signature composition of having been produced by the Terracentric nuclear fission reactor, called the georeactor. Massive basalt floods, the Siberian Traps (250 million years ago) and the Deccan Traps (65 million years ago), were driven by georeactor-produced heat as indicated by their signature helium compositions.
The lunar maria basalt floods, the author suggests, "might have similar origins driven by the Moon's nuclear fission "lunar-reactor" that paleomagnetic evidence indicates was operational for several hundred million years after the Moon formed.
As the author points out, "The location of the lunar-reactor at the Moon's center of mass, displaced 2 km toward the Earth-facing side, in concert with Earth's tidal pull … is principally responsible for driving the maria-basalt floods toward the Earth facing side of the Moon…. In principle, it should be possible to verify the correctness of this concept as an explanation for near-side maria bias by measuring the helium isotopes of maria basalt samples taken from depths sufficient to be unaffected by solar wind implanted helium."
Source:
J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D.
Transdyne Corporation
Freely download pdf: http://www.NuclearPlanet.com/moon.pfd
Email: 334048@email4pr.com
Website: http://www.NuclearPlanet.com
Reference: Herndon, J. M., New explanation for the near-side/far-side lunar maria disparity. Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, 2022. 26(1): p. 1-4.
Contact Information: J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. 858-232-1177
SOURCE Transdyne Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.