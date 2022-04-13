Man-in-the-Moon Disparity Explained by Scientist

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent article in the Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, Transdyne Corporation nuclear geoscientist, Dr. J. Marvin Herndon posits a new solution for the Man-in-the-Moon disparity.

The dark areas on the Earth-facing side of the moon, called maria, and imaginatively referred to as the "Man-in-the-Moon," has always been a mystery. But the mystery deepened in 1994 when NASA's Clementine spacecraft revealed that the dark areas were essentially absent on the far-side of the Moon. Transdyne Corporation's Chief Scientist, Dr. Herndon, recently proffered a logical, causally related explanation for the dark-area disparity on opposite sides of the Moon by recognizing the lunar dark areas, which are basalt flows, are similar to massive basalt flows on Earth, and presumably have a common origin.

The Hawaiian Islands and Iceland are basalt flows whose heat channels have been seismically imaged as extending to the top of Earth's core. In both instances, the basalt contains traces of helium that escaped Earth's core through the heat channels and has the signature composition of having been produced by the Terracentric nuclear fission reactor, called the georeactor. Massive basalt floods, the Siberian Traps (250 million years ago) and the Deccan Traps (65 million years ago), were driven by georeactor-produced heat as indicated by their signature helium compositions.

The lunar maria basalt floods, the author suggests, "might have similar origins driven by the Moon's nuclear fission "lunar-reactor" that paleomagnetic evidence indicates was operational for several hundred million years after the Moon formed.

As the author points out, "The location of the lunar-reactor at the Moon's center of mass, displaced 2 km toward the Earth-facing side, in concert with Earth's tidal pull … is principally responsible for driving the maria-basalt floods toward the Earth facing side of the Moon…. In principle, it should be possible to verify the correctness of this concept as an explanation for near-side maria bias by measuring the helium isotopes of maria basalt samples taken from depths sufficient to be unaffected by solar wind implanted helium."

Source:

J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D.

Transdyne Corporation

Freely download pdf: http://www.NuclearPlanet.com/moon.pfd

Email: 334048@email4pr.com

Website: http://www.NuclearPlanet.com

Reference: Herndon, J. M., New explanation for the near-side/far-side lunar maria disparity. Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, 2022. 26(1): p. 1-4.

Contact Information: J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. 858-232-1177

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/man-in-the-moon-disparity-explained-by-scientist-301524446.html

SOURCE Transdyne Corporation