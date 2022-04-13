Tiger Group Auction Offers Live Event and Entertainment Production Rental Gear From North American Leader PRG

April 26th online auction features a large array of digital cameras, lenses and projectors—more than 500 lots of rental- and production-ready gear stored in California, Illinois and New Jersey

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG has once again enlisted Tiger Group to auction select live event and professional AV gear from its existing rental inventories. The sale features digital cameras, lenses and projectors by manufacturers such as Arri, Barco, Canon, Christie, Fuji, Panasonic, Red, Sony and Zeiss.

With offices worldwide, PRG maintains the largest rental inventory of AV production equipment. Bidding for this latest online auction of PRG surplus inventory opens on Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) , and closes on Tuesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Stored at locations in California, Illinois and New Jersey, the inventory includes more than 500 lots.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by PRG to conduct another auction of its surplus gear. As production and rental companies in the United States are supporting a full slate of content, this sale provides an excellent opportunity to add to your existing inventory," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "With the auction's inventory in three locations, buyers will be able to purchase close to their operations or utilize our third-party shippers should they have interest in items from the other depots."

The assets can be inspected by appointment only on Monday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time) at the California, Illinois and New Jersey locations.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/cameras-lenses-projectors/

