Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake (IECC) Celebrates 40th Anniversary - Helping to Educate the Next Generation of Electricians by Providing Rewarding Careers for Over Four Decades

LAUREL, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IECC helped celebrate its 40th anniversary by highlighting their ongoing #whatsyourcircuit social media campaign, focused on spreading the word about IECC's Electrical Apprenticeship Programs. As one of the largest chapters in the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) association, IECC programs are affordable and fully recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Apprenticeship & Training. Taught by master electricians, electrical apprentices earn great wages while working on evolving, exciting projects – ultimately setting them up for lifelong, rewarding careers as core infrastructure workers.

"We are very happy to be celebrating 40 years as a tentpole organization for both American and global electricians," said Grant Shmelzer, Executive Director of IECC. "We continue to do this work because it is important – well-trained electricians are absolutely critical to a healthy, functioning 21st century society."

IECC: Electrical Apprenticeship Programs

With a strong infrastructure and enduring community relationships, IECC provides advanced, hands-on education and additional resources to a wide variety of regional members extending from Philadelphia to Virginia. IECC's online program stretches across the globe and has included students from as far away as Germany, teaching hundreds of electrical apprentices and licensed electricians each year.

The signature IECC Apprenticeship Program is a combination of classroom and on-the-job training over a four-year period (three-year for Low-Voltage). The program is cost effective and designed to provide the apprentice with the necessary theory and practical training to earn the status of electrician, where they are then free to evolve their career as they see fit. The IECC program also has the distinction of being one of the few programs that focuses heavily on energy derived from solar and other renewable sources.

The Live Online Web-casting format was developed to meet the unique needs of Low-Voltage contractors who regularly move their employees, often making it difficult to participate in a traditional classroom-based program. Classes are taught by experienced, engaging instructors who encourage students to participate just as they would in the classroom. And to ensure students are receiving the necessary hands-on training, IECC requires apprentices to complete labs and skills training under the supervision of a Journeyman or Foreman on the job site.

Another Web-Based Online Electrical Program (EApprenticeship) is designed to allow flexibility for students who live too far away to commute, or who are currently assigned to evening or overnight work. A 4-year, web-based program that uses an integrated training model to train online at students' convenience, IECC is a state-approved sponsor in DC, MD, and VA – meaning the EApprenticeship meets the same Department of Labor requirements as a series of traditional live classes.

About IEC Chesapeake (IECC)

Founded in 1982, IECC is the Mid-Atlantic's premier Independent Electrical Contractors association (IEC) chapter. For more than 40 years, IECC has been the region's leading electrical and renewable energy contractor association and electrical apprenticeship program provider. Among the largest chapters in the nation, IECC members are comprised of more than 150 contractors and industry partners, representing over 10,000 men and women in all facets of the electrical industry. Teaching hundreds of electrical apprentices and licensed electricians each year, and representing and advocating on behalf of our member companies, IEC Chesapeake is dedicated to educating, promoting, and advancing the electrical industry. Learn more about IECC at: www.IECChesapeake.com.

