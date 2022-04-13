Bounding.ai Launches New Marketplace for AI Labeled Data & $5,000 Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new announcement today, Bounding.ai launched its marketplace for computer vision and AI teams to access training data easily. The platform is designed to empower individuals and small companies around the world to create and sell datasets that will be instantly accessible by any team in need of labeled data. To coincide with the launch, the company is announcing a $5,000 prize for whichever developer has the highest number of paid downloads at the end of this three month contest period. This comes as an exciting step forward in making AI more accessible and efficient than ever before!
This new marketplace is a vital piece of the puzzle in bringing about advancements in AI. With more and more data being made available, computer vision and AI teams will be able to train their algorithms more effectively, leading to faster innovation and deployment times.
On average, data scientists spend 80% of their time on data collection and preparation instead of focusing on the highest value-add – creating algorithms. We launched Bounding.ai to become the world's largest training data platform. We want to alleviate the data bottleneck that has hindered the innovation and widespread adoption of AI vision by making data acquisition as easy as grocery shopping.
The $5,000 prize is designed to incentivize developers to make high-quality datasets available on the platform. The top developer with the most paid downloads at the end of the contest period will be rewarded with a $5,000 cash prize.
Bounding.ai is extremely excited about this new marketplace and what it will mean for the advancement of AI. We believe that it will play a crucial role in helping to bring about even more impressive innovations in the years to come. Stay tuned for more exciting news from Bounding.ai!
About Bounding.ai
Bounding.ai is on a mission to make AI more accessible and efficient than ever before. We are building the world's largest marketplace for labeled data, which will empower individuals and small companies around the world to create and sell datasets that will be instantly accessible by any team in need of such AI training data. We are extremely excited about this new marketplace and what it will mean for the advancement of AI.
Media Contact:
Michael Naber
334011@email4pr.com
SOURCE Bounding.ai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.