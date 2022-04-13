DNA ConneXions® Lyme Disease Test Panel "Voted Most Accurate at Home Test" Two Years in a Row

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA ConneXions® Lyme Disease Test panel has been voted the "Most Accurate At-Home Test" by Very Well Health two years in a row. With tick season officially here, it's more important than ever to protect yourself from those tiny predators. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 476,000 individuals are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually, some patients may have been treated for Lyme disease who don't have actually have it.

Lyme disease symptoms mimic so many other illnesses that it's difficult to diagnose. One of the most common Lyme disease signs is a rash that looks like a "bull's eye." This rash could appear anywhere on the body, where a person may have been bitten, however, some individual's never display this symptom. Fatigue, joint pain, headaches, fever, dizziness, and simply feeling bad are some of the other common Lyme disease symptoms.

Anyone can get Lyme disease, even the owner of DNA ConneXions, Dr. Blanche Grube, who stated, "I never thought that I would need to get the Lyme disease test for myself. After a golf trip I started to feel bad, knowing the classic Lyme symptoms made me suspect of my own condition. I took the test and was positive for Lyme! Fortunately, I found out early enough, that I was able to be proactive and get early treatment. I am happy to report that I have recovered and am back to work!"

The DNA ConneXions® Lyme Disease Test Panel tests for four species specific genes that are found in Borrelia burgdorferi, the most common cause of Lyme disease in the United States, and ten common Lyme disease vector born co-infectors.

DNA ConneXions is offering 15% off their Lyme Disease Test Panel. Early detection is essential, that's why their motto is "Don't guess, get the test!"

About DNA ConneXions

DNA ConneXions® (https://dnaconnexions.com) is a Biosafety Level 2 laboratory with a CLIA license encompassing the following specialties: Bacteriology, Mycology, and Virology.

Offering five test panels utilizing the molecular technique of Polymerase Reaction (PCR) to practitioners and individuals alike: Lyme Test Panel, Comprehensive Oral Test Panel, Propensity Test Panel, Apolipoprotein E Genotype Panel (propensity to develop Alzheimer's disease), and Gluten Sensitivity Test Panel.

Media Contact:

Leslie Douglas

1(888) 843-5832

333948@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-connexions-lyme-disease-test-panel-voted-most-accurate-at-home-test-two-years-in-a-row-301524006.html

SOURCE DNA ConneXions