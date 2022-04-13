GLOBAL SPEND ON FINANCIAL MARKET DATA TOTALS A RECORD $35.6 BILLION IN 2021, RISING 7.4% ON DEMAND FOR PRICING, REFERENCE AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT DATA - NEW BURTON-TAYLOR REPORT

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spending on financial market data and news continued its decade-long growth streak with revenues jumping 7.4% to a record $35.6 billion in 2021. Although real-time trading and data spending accounted for the largest share of total revenues, strong demand for Pricing, Reference and Valuation data drove spending according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.
Growth was consistent across all global regions, with market data spending in the Americas increasing by 8.1% in 2021, just slightly outpacing the 6.7% rate in EMEA while spending in Asia grew by 6.6%. Market data spend in the Americas accounted for 55.1% of the global total, with EMEA and Asia accounting for 26.2 % and 18.7% of the total, respectively.
Bloomberg continues to claim the largest share of the global market data business, followed by Refinitiv and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Morningstar reported the sharpest revenue growth in 2021, followed by Moody's Analytics and Refinitiv.
"As the uses of market data have extended beyond the trading desk into the middle- and back-office functions, budgets of investment banks and asset managers are increasingly inelastic", says Robert Iati, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "The new forms of data delivery that emerged during previous years' lockdowns, such as more flexible data feeds and growth in mobile solutions, have found a place in all businesses, boosting the business for market data providers."
The 99-page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Data/Analysis Global Share & Segment Sizing 2022 report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the website. A detailed information kit for the report can be downloaded https://burton-taylor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Information-Kit-B-T-Global-Market-Data-Analysis-5-Year-Report-1.pdf or the report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/marketdata-2021-benchmark/
or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 225-6696.
About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.tpicap.com/burtontaylor)
Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.
About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com
SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting
