Stagwell (STGW) Enters Next Chapter of International Expansion with Launch of Stagwell Brazil

New global office led by Vinicius Reis will anchor Stagwell's investment in Latin America, connecting best-in-class services in the region for accelerated growth
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the opening of a new global office in Brazil to accelerate the company's growth in Latin America and drive collaboration across its local agencies and affiliate partners. Stagwell Brazil is the second international office the company has opened in 2022; in January, Stagwell launched an office in Singapore to accommodate its growth throughout Asia-Pacific.
Vinicius Reis will lead the office as President, Stagwell Brazil, alongside CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Andre Kassu and CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Marcos Medeiros. They will work to drive growth and bolster capabilities to serve regional and global clients seeking to reach consumers in the Latin American market. Reis will also continue to lead operations at Stagwell agency CP+B Brazil where he, Marcos, and Andre, have built the agency into a regional force for blue-chip clip engagements with Stella Artois, AB InBev, McCain, Amazon, Activision, Blizzard, Bauducco, PicPay, 99 (DiDi), Diageo, and others. Prior to CP+B Brazil, Reis served as CEO of Havas Digital and held international executive roles at DDB Miami and Lowe Worldwide.
"We're excited to enter this new chapter of our ambitious global expansion, returning to a region I've long believed to be the front door to international expansion for modern brands," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Stagwell Brazil will be a crucial player in the LATAM marketing ecosystem as we continue to grow our best-in-class offering for global clients."
"Stagwell's mission to transform marketing with the power of creativity, data and technology is a powerful differentiating force in the market right now, and we're excited to contribute the network's growth," added Reis. "Our agencies and partners across Latin America represent the best in modern marketing expertise. With Stagwell Brazil, we have the opportunity to drive region-wide collaboration in service of our clients."
Stagwell agencies in Brazil include global travel media firm Ink, communications network Allison+Partners, CP+B Brazil, YML, Locaria, and Code & Theory. Additionally, Stagwell has significantly expanded its footprint across LATAM over the past year via affiliate partnerships with recognized content and media agency networks Anchor Worldwide, Grupo Garnier and The Lab, with teams distributed across Aruba, Costa Rica, Colombia, Curacao, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama. Stagwell's Global Affiliate program has to date signed over 50 affiliates worldwide, representing countries across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Eastern Europe.
About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
CONTACT:
Beth Sidhu
202-423-4414
pr@stagwellglobal.com
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.