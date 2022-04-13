UNESCO Center for Peace Lends Support to New TV Series and Historic Project "And They Occupied Me: The Punjab Files"

The award-winning nine-episode television series featuring never before told first-hand accounts of the 1984 Sikh massacre promotes human dignity and human rights in developing nations

PHOENIX, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Producer Parminder Singh Mangat and filmmaker Surinder Singh announced today the release date for their new television series, "And They Occupied Me: The Punjab Files." The series premiered at the Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals in Lagos Nigeria on April 10, 2022, and all nine episodes will be released on FilmHub on June 1, 2022.

UNESCO Center For Peace also announced its support for the project. As communities struggle to preserve traditions and cultures and our society continues to face social injustice, discrimination, and violence, "And They Occupied Me" promotes world peace, justice, and inclusion. The series was also selected to receive a special award from AFI World Peace Initiative for its contribution to "Social Justice and Films of Purpose."

"'And They Occupied Me" has demonstrated remarkable leadership to bring forth the recent events faced by the members of the Sikh community in India," said Guy Djoken, Executive Director of UNESCO Center for Peace. "The series has touched important avenues of global discussion such as the role of governments in the protection and prosperity of minorities."

"And They Occupied Me" shares an untold perspective about Operation Blue Star, an Indian military action that killed the Sikh leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and hundreds of his Sikh disciples and followers in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The series will take place in the days leading up to the attack, between May 25 and June 10, 1984, and will be the first time in television history that features stories of more than fifteen survivors of the massacre.

Singh penned the script, which is based on different survivor accounts and intelligence support. He also co-directed alongside Malkiat Singh, Samar Singh Chouhan, and Chen Wang.

"After working nearly three years on this project, I am honored it is being recognized for the contributions it is making toward peace and justice," said Surinder Singh. "Parminder and I have both been personally affected by the events that took place in 1984, and it's time our truth is exposed."

The project is funded by Parminder, also known as Tony, of The Mangat Group, an Arizona-based company with a focus on making the community a better place through a number of projects and entities including a trucking company, a land development company, EV travel centers, and a film production and streaming TV network.

The series will be available in three languages; English, Hindi, and Punjabi, and will be available in all international markets.

For more information about "And They Occupied Me," please visit http://www.atomseries.com.

ABOUT THE MANGAT GROUP



The Mangat Group is a Glendale, Arizona-based trucking company, land development company, and film production company founded by Tony Mangat. With zero real estate experience, Mangat first began developing storage centers and truck stops in Arizona, as he himself is a truck driver. He was very successful and quickly began to grow his portfolio, now owning roughly 1,000 acres in the Phoenix metro area. He is a philanthropist and is passionate about giving back to his community.

