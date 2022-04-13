Beegol Corp. integrates machine learning-based broadband network telemetry platform with RDK and joins RDK Technical Advisory Board

Beegol's telemetry agent enables broadband internet and cable operators to rapidly diagnose network performance issues and even self-heal networks without any human intervention using machine learning

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beegol Corp., a global software innovator that uses sophisticated machine learning to automatically detect, diagnose and geolocate problems — and even self-heal broadband networks, is expanding its global reach by integrating its telemetry agent with the RDK software platform and joining the RDK Technical Advisory Board (RTAB). This new integration is designed to greatly reduce the time and cost for operators to trial and implement the Beegol telemetry agent on devices running current and future versions of RDK software.

RDK is an open-source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT-connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics' data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive better business results.

Beegol's machine-learning platform for broadband networks implements state-of-the-art diagnostics and self-healing capabilities from the Access, Transport, Gateway and Applications layers on 5G, DOCSIS, and GPON networks. The integration of Beegol with RDK will strengthen the community's diagnostics capabilities over a broader range of technologies and provide operators with a highly effective platform to identify, triage, and solve issues that directly impact network performance and operation costs.

"Our relationship with RDK will provide the community with a software-based, hardware-agnostic, machine-learning platform that can identify problems within the end-to-end network in real time and keeps the network data in the hands of the operators," said Gilberto Mayor, Beegol CEO, chief scientist and co-founder.

"The RDK integration enables us to reach a much larger customer base in the Americas and Europe with a plug-and-play platform that provides minimum integration impact. And Beegol's telemetry agent allows operators to maximize the ROI from the billions of dollars of R&D they spend to increase network bandwidth, enhance the quality of experience for consumers, and create their highly sophisticated modems that are more like supercomputers today," said Charles Hong, Beegol CSO and co-founder.

Beegol's combination of deep network expertise and AI prowess has allowed it to develop a diagnostic and self-healing machine-learning platform driven by a first-of-its-kind telemetry-command agent that is integrated into a broadband gateway that collects real-time data anywhere in the network. The platform can identify broadband problems in the home and within the end-to-end network, which can help operators solve real-time issues, increase network reliability, and reduce unproductive truck rolls.

"Beegol is highly regarded for providing end-to-end network diagnostics solutions based on machine learning, and we're delighted to have them bring this new innovation to the RDK community and join our RDK Technology Advisory Board," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "We look forward to their continued efforts to help broadband service providers throughout the RDK community use machine learning and RDK to provide an enhanced broadband experience."

Beegol is a global software company that uses advanced telemetry and sophisticated machine learning to automatically detect network issues across end-to-end broadband networks, rapidly diagnose, geolocate, and communicate network problems, and even self-heal broadband and Wi-Fi networks before end-customers are even aware of certain issues. Beegol's chipset firmware is integrated into most network servers and Wi-Fi modems. The company's telemetry agent is now integrated with RDK, the leading provider of open source software for service providers, to improve network reliability and customer experience, reduce operational costs, and drive better business results.

