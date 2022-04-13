Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: DEL Screening and Beyond, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how artificial intelligence (AI) and DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening are transforming early phase drug discovery. The speakers will walk through case studies of AI's application to de novo hit generation, DEL hit explosion, DEL building block reactivity prediction and prediction of key pharmacological properties. Further, they will discuss how these powerful capabilities can be integrated into a holistic, AI-accelerated process from screen to candidate.

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) holds the promise of transforming drug discovery. By harnessing large sets of chemical and biological data, AI can accurately predict the behavior and properties of small molecules. Thereby, they can accelerate the delivery of candidate compounds. One of the most powerful sources of data in hit generation is DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening. Both AI and DEL screening are transforming early phase drug discovery.

In this talk, the featured speakers will describe how DEL screening paired with AI can enhance the drug discovery process. By utilizing DEL screening data and other proprietary chemical data sources, AI can bring the power of accurate predictive models to drug hunters. The speakers will walk through case studies of AI's application to de novo hit generation, DEL hit explosion, DEL building block reactivity prediction and prediction of key pharmacological properties. Further, they will discuss how these powerful capabilities can be integrated into a holistic, AI-accelerated process from screen to candidate.

Join this webinar to learn how the application of AI to existing technologies can improve and accelerate drug discovery.

Join experts from X-Chem, Matt Clark, Chief Executive Officer; and Noor Shaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 04, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: DEL Screening and Beyond.

