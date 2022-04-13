Performance Physical Therapy Announces New Independent Director Appointment to Board

Sharon Dunn to join Performance Physical Therapy as a new independent Board Member

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Physical Therapy ("Performance"or the "Company"), a leading New England-based physical therapy platform helping patients of all ages achieve optimal physical function – fitness, wellness, and rehabilitation – announces the appointment of Sharon Dunn as a new independent Board Member.

Sharon Dunn, PT, PhD, is the dean of the School of Allied Health Professions and a professor of rehabilitation sciences at Lousiana State University Shreveport. Sharon just completed her second term as the American Physical Therapy Association's ("APTA") president and is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. She has been instrumental in previous leadership roles including being a director on APTA's board, serving as president of the Louisiana Physical Therapy Association, and director of the Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency for Lousiana State University Health Shreveport. She is also a former recipient of the Allen A. Copping Excellence in Teaching Award, a nationally invited keynote speaker, a peer-reviewed publisher of numerous scientific articles, and one of the most well regarded thought leaders in the physical therapy industry.

Dunn joins Michelle Collie, Performance founder and CEO, and Nancy Phillips, Rallyday co-founder and managing partner, to continue to drive Performance's vision to empower people to feel better, move freely, and live fully. The positive impact the appointment of Dunn will have on the Company's strategic vision is extensive. She brings with her thought partnership and an insight to the practice that the Performance Board looks forward to integrating and building on. "Performance is here to challenge the status quo of what healthcare can offer a community and teach the community that physical therapy is much more about health and living life than just managing an injury, disability, or illness," says Performance CEO and founder Michelle Collie. "We can lead the way in showing the world a better, faster, more cost-effective, more efficient way of treating conditions that affect how people move through the world and we know Sharon will be a crucial piece in helping us reach these goals."

"In today's health delivery systems, providers are often overwhelmed by the complexity and pace, but Performance is always learning, evolving and getting better – investing in professional development, certifications, and specializations to grow and practice at the top of their scope and license," adds Sharon Dunn. "I couldn't be more excited to partner with Michelle, Rallyday and the Performance organization to positively disrupt the industry and to advance the role of physical therapists in health for individuals and communities."

About Performance Physical Therapy

Locally owned and operated by physical therapists, Performance Physical Therapy has been nationally recognized as an industry leader. From prevention to rehabilitation, our goal is to get our communities moving better, faster through personalized assessments, education, and treatment. Our research-based delivery of care coupled with the largest number of board-certified physical therapists in New England allows us to work with you to confidently meet and exceed your goals. Learn more at http://www.performanceptri.com or call 401.726.7100.

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a private equity firm investing growth capital in founder-led companies in the healthcare, education and IT services industries. Rallyday Partners invests in lower middle market growth companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models and audacious leadership. For more information about Rallyday, please visit https://rallydaypartners.com/.

