Scripps Health and UT Health San Antonio purchase Oncora's software to improve physician documentation and enhance personalized cancer care

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncora Medical (Oncora) announced today that Scripps Health (Scripps) and UT Health San Antonio (UT Health), have both selected Oncora's advanced oncology patient care software to improve documentation efficiency and enhance personalized cancer care using structured data analytics and machine learning.
The independent purchase and adoption of Oncora's software by these two leading cancer centers highlights the shared challenges and opportunities facing oncology providers today. Doctors spend between 50% and 67% of their time completing clinical documentation. Oncora's clinical solution Oncora Patient Care™ helps oncologists produce high quality documentation while simultaneously capturing structured data throughout the entire patient journey. The software seamlessly integrates the Electronic Health Record systems (EHRs) and other software systems used in the oncology clinic for a simplified workflow. Oncora's oncology informatics solution, Oncora Analytics™, aggregates this structured information with data derived from clinical notes, medical images, and diagnostic reports to support clinical trial enrollment, retrospective research, and predictive analytics to power personalized patient care.
"Having access to comprehensive, structured data is critical to delivering high-quality cancer care to our patients. We look forward to deploying the new software at all of our sites of care throughout San Diego, La Jolla, Encinitas, and Oceanside," says Dr. Thomas Buchholz, chief scientific officer with Scripps Health.
Joshua Asper PA-C and Deputy Chair of Operations at UT Health Mays Cancer Center, adds "We are thrilled to be working with Oncora. Oncora's value add will be to streamline clinical documentation, improve revenue by aligning documentation with revenue cycle efforts, and enhance collaboration with referring physicians via integration between MOSAIQ, EPIC and other EMRs. The very impressive analytical software will serve to support cancer center operations, research, and quality assurance."
Oncora solutions were developed in close collaboration with world leading oncologists to enable more efficient and personalized oncology care. "We are proud to partner with two leading centers to improve the way that oncologists collect and interact with data for the benefit of patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing patient care and research across Texas and Southern California," said David Lindsay, Oncora's CEO.
About Oncora Medical
Oncora Medical, Inc. is an oncology patient care company. Oncora builds EHR-integrated software to improve oncologists' workflow and documentation, while leveraging predictive models to enable personalized care. For more information on how Oncora is fighting cancer with data, visit www.oncoramedical.com or follow us on Twitter at @oncoramed.
Contacts:
Oncora Medical
Alessandra Patrizio
alessandra@oncoramedical.com, (215) 853-6903
SOURCE Oncora Medical
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.