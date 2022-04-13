Scripps Health and UT Health San Antonio purchase Oncora's software to improve physician documentation and enhance personalized cancer care

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncora Medical (Oncora) announced today that Scripps Health (Scripps) and UT Health San Antonio (UT Health), have both selected Oncora's advanced oncology patient care software to improve documentation efficiency and enhance personalized cancer care using structured data analytics and machine learning.

The independent purchase and adoption of Oncora's software by these two leading cancer centers highlights the shared challenges and opportunities facing oncology providers today. Doctors spend between 50% and 67% of their time completing clinical documentation. Oncora's clinical solution Oncora Patient Care™ helps oncologists produce high quality documentation while simultaneously capturing structured data throughout the entire patient journey. The software seamlessly integrates the Electronic Health Record systems (EHRs) and other software systems used in the oncology clinic for a simplified workflow. Oncora's oncology informatics solution, Oncora Analytics™, aggregates this structured information with data derived from clinical notes, medical images, and diagnostic reports to support clinical trial enrollment, retrospective research, and predictive analytics to power personalized patient care.

"Having access to comprehensive, structured data is critical to delivering high-quality cancer care to our patients. We look forward to deploying the new software at all of our sites of care throughout San Diego, La Jolla, Encinitas, and Oceanside," says Dr. Thomas Buchholz, chief scientific officer with Scripps Health.

Joshua Asper PA-C and Deputy Chair of Operations at UT Health Mays Cancer Center, adds "We are thrilled to be working with Oncora. Oncora's value add will be to streamline clinical documentation, improve revenue by aligning documentation with revenue cycle efforts, and enhance collaboration with referring physicians via integration between MOSAIQ, EPIC and other EMRs. The very impressive analytical software will serve to support cancer center operations, research, and quality assurance."

Oncora solutions were developed in close collaboration with world leading oncologists to enable more efficient and personalized oncology care. "We are proud to partner with two leading centers to improve the way that oncologists collect and interact with data for the benefit of patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing patient care and research across Texas and Southern California," said David Lindsay, Oncora's CEO.

