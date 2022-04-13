ERinfo is Making Emergency Medical Identification Simple and Accessible

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, people with life-threatening medical conditions have relied on different forms of medical identification like medical bracelets. With the advancements in the technology of the 21st century, ERinfo is making emergency medical identification easier and more accessible for everyone — and all without the need for medical bracelets or other identifying accessories.

Did you know that less than 3% of people who should be wearing medical alert bracelets actually do? That's a pretty staggering statistic, especially when you consider the potential consequences of not having this type of identification in case of an emergency. ERinfo believes that everyone should have access to medical identification technology, and they are committed to helping as many people as possible get the protection they need.

With ERinfo's emergency medical identification technology, there's nothing to wear, no device to carry, and no phone to answer. By making use of medical identification software and smart devices used by first responders, you don't need to worry about forgetting to wear a bracelet, convincing a child to wear a bracelet, nor do you need to feel self-conscious about wearing a medical ID.

In the event of an emergency, first responders capture your picture with their mobile device and send it to ERinfo. ERinfo matches your photo to the confidential details you supplied, as well as any emergency contact information you provided. First responders are immediately informed, and your emergency contacts are notified with the press of a button. It really is that simple!

When you enroll yourself and your family with ERinfo, you are providing a digital emergency bracelet that all first responders have easy access to. This is especially important for individuals who have medical conditions that could cause them to lose consciousness or become confused in an emergency situation, take medication that could interact dangerously with medications or treatments, or have allergies to specific medications or foods.

On a practical level, ERinfo's medical identification software is revolutionary. There are very few people who desire to wear a medical bracelet, for reasons ranging from feeling self-conscious to simply being forgetful. This also helps solve the problem of convincing children to remember to wear a medical ID, as well as at-risk individuals who may suffer from Alzheimer's or dementia and could become lost.

To learn more and enroll your family with ERinfo, visit them today online at https://erinfo.me and explore their coverage plans.

About ERinfo

ERinfo is a Miami-based software firm that strives to provide life-saving patient information to first responders and medical professionals all over the United States using facial recognition technology. The ability to access real-time data and contact loved ones immediately may enhance patient outcomes, reduce treatment times, and lower healthcare expenditures.

Contact:

Sunny Sharma

334079@email4pr.com

(929) 437-4636

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erinfo-is-making-emergency-medical-identification-simple-and-accessible-301524888.html

SOURCE ERinfo