Trive Capital Announces Launch of Real Estate Private Equity Strategy

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent formation of Trive Capital Real Estate in partnership with a team of talented real estate investors led by Troy Daniel. The value-add real estate strategy will focus on off-the-run acquisition and development opportunities in the multifamily and industrial sectors, with flexibility to pursue assets in other sectors opportunistically. The Trive Capital Real Estate team is actively pursuing investment opportunities ahead of a formal fund raise.
"The pillars of the Trive investment philosophy that have led to success in our Buyout and Structured Capital funds are a deep-value focus, off-the-run sourcing strategy, and a hands-on, operational and data-driven approach to investing," said Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive Capital. "The Trive Capital Real Estate approach to investing will reflect these tenets in the real estate context. Moreover, we have known Troy for years and are excited to partner with a talented investor, and we believe his investment track record and fiduciary approach align with the character and culture of Trive."
Troy Daniel added, "We are excited to launch this new strategy with Trive. The commonality in approach to team culture and investment philosophy made this an incredibly natural fit. We have assembled a talented Real Estate team to immediately begin pursuing opportunities with the support of the Trive platform."
About Trive Capital Trive Capital is a Dallas, TX based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.
The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.
SOURCE Trive Capital
