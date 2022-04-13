ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Now Offers Assistance with USDA Loans and Compliance for Vertical Farm Buyers Through its New USDA Consultant, Currently Over 10,000 Inquiries

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. ZAAG ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms, adds a USDA Consultant to offer assistance with USDA loans and compliance for vertical growing system buyers.

The USDA consultant ("the Consultant"), was engaged shortly after the Company secured its second vertical farm order during the month of March 2022. With over 10,000 vertical growing system inquires, the Consultant will not only respond to the inquires, but offer his assistance to structure the appropriate business plan utilizing the vertical growing system to then be used to obtain USDA loan for their business. The Consultant will further assist on offering his guidance on the vertical system staying compliant with the USDA and obtaining additional benefits for optimal success.

The Consultant has over 6 years in the farming industry owning Miracle Life Farm, LLC. ("MLF"), a family owned farm. MLF successfully grew Thai Guava, Sugar Apple, and Passion Fruit and distributed them to large grocery chains across the U.S., most notably Presidente, Publix, and Winn-Dixie. His success was utilizing all the USDA benefits from loans and insurance, mastering cropping and harvesting techniques, and securing distribution channels while staying compliant as a farmer.

ZAAG's President, John Morgan comments, "Utilizing a USDA consultant is game changing for us. We now not only have assistance on responding to the growing number of inquires on obtaining a vertical growing system, but we can now assist them on purchasing a system or systems utilizing extremely low rate long term loans through the USDA. We can now help many start a new business in an essential space during an inventory scarce time without having to or with very minimal personal funds. I am proud to be part of an organization where we can now help others provide fresh produce, start a business, and create jobs." Morgan continues, "To our shareholders, providing these new opportunities to potential or current vertical farmers will not only help increase revenue, but we can now respond to the 10,000 inquires with these new options, greatly increasing the chance for many new vertical farmers. The average sales conversion rate across all industries sits around 2.46% to 3.26%, that equates to 246 to 326 new growing system orders out of our growing and current 10,000 inquires, generating approximately $49.2 to $65.2 million based on the rough conversion outcome with one system each. ZAAG would benefit approximately $24.6 to $32.6 million through its March 3, 2022 60% acquisition agreement with E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., significantly maximizing shareholder value. I look forward on sharing further updates as we progress."

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

