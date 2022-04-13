Glyoxylic Acid Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Growing Demand from Cosmetics Industry| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Glyoxylic Acid Market by End-user (Cosmetics and personal care, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Aromas, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for glyoxylic acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for glyoxylic acid. An increase in the consumption of personal care products and cosmetics, the rising demand from households for cleaners, the requirement for glyoxylic acid in industrial applications, and the rising export of cosmetics will facilitate the glyoxylic acid market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving the global glyoxylic acid market growth is the growing demand from the cosmetics industry. It is used as an ingredient in major products such as skincare, nail care, hair care, and men's care products. It offers many benefits to the skin, from rejuvenating to moisturizing. A lower percentage of glyoxylic acid is used in skincare, haircare, and nail care products. The global glyoxylic acid market is experiencing a lot of changes due to the variety of cosmetics and personal care products, rise in the standard of living, rapid urbanization, rise in demand from APAC, Latin America , and Middle East countries, demographic changes, increase in exports from mature markets, and rise in disposable income. All these factors will fuel the growth of the glyoxylic acid market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global glyoxylic acid market growth is the increase in negative effects of glyoxylic acid leading to skin diseases. Lower concentration, i.e., less than 10% glyoxylic acid, is preferred in various cosmetics. A higher concentration of glyoxylic acid causes severe irritation, swelling, itching, and skin diseases. The major danger of using glyoxylic acid is that it can cause burning of the skin. In rare cases, it may lead to a change in skin tone. If glyoxylic acid is used properly, with adequate care and precaution, it provides a satisfactory result to skin problems like oily skin, acne, dry skin, and others. These side effects act as a barrier to glyoxylic acid use, which will hamper the growth of the glyoxylic acid market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The glyoxylic acid market report is segmented by End-user (Cosmetics and personal care, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Aromas, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Some Companies Mentioned:

The glyoxylic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akema Srl



Avid Organics



CABB Group GmbH



China Petrochemical Corp.



CrossChem SIA



Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.



Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.



Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.



Mehul Dye Chem Industries



Merck KGaA



Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals



Phibro Animal Health Corp.



Saanvi Corp.



Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd



STAN Chemical Co. Ltd.



The Chemours Co.



Water Chemical Co. Ltd.



WeylChem International GmbH



Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Glyoxylic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 246.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.18 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akema Srl, Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem SIA, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, STAN Chemical Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., WeylChem International GmbH, and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aromas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akema Srl

10.4 CABB Group GmbH

10.5 CrossChem SIA

10.6 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

10.7 Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 STAN Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.10 The Chemours Co.

10.11 WeylChem International GmbH

10.12 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

