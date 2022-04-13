Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets Report 2022-2027: New Technologies Create Rapid Test Solutions for the Home Market

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions
Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.
Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.
The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.
The report includes five year market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens
- HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
- HBV - Hepatitis B
- HCV - Hepatitis C
- HPV - Human papillomavirus
- Coronavirus
- Influenza
- CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhea
- UTI
- GAS
- RESP
Industry Overview
Industry Participants
- IVD Supplier
- Independent lab specialized/esoteric
- Independent lab national/regional
- Independent lab analytical
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician lab
- Pharmacies
- Audit body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
- Traditional Market Segmentation
- Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
- Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market
Industry Structure
- Hospital Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- The Problem with POLS
- Physician's and OCT/DTC
- Pharmacies and OCT/DTC
- The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good
- The Theranos Legacy
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Privacy and Anonymity
- The Internet Effect.
- Rapid Result.
- The Wellness Movement
- The COVID-19 Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
- Trust Factor
- Infectious Disease is Declining But..
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Diagnostic Technology Development
- The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
- NAT vs. Lateral Flow
- The Unusual Role of GPS
- Self and Send Competition
- The Relationship to DTC Genetic
- The Relationship to TeleHealth
- Sample Collection - Who Knew?
OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments
- FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit
- Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test
- Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO
- Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices
- Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test
- LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit
- FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19
- FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test
- Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections
- Biohacking trend supports self testing.
- PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market
- Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions
- Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit
- Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches
- Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership
- Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests
- LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing
- TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone
- Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M
- Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress
- Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing
- DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark
- Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes
Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies
- 1DropDiagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Aus Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- DBS Systems
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Ellume
- Everywell
- Healthy.io
- Hologic
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Letsgetchecked
- Lexagene
- Luminex Corp
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- myLabBox
- Mylan
- Nanomix
- Orasure
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Lucira Health
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Scanwell Health
- Seegene
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- Siemens Healthineers
- T2 Biosystems
- TestCard
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thriva
- XCR Diagnostics
