Chris Kelly to Join LineVision's Advisory Board

National Grid's former Chief Operating Officer has spent over 20 years with the utility working to modernize energy delivery

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LineVision, Inc., the world's only provider of non-contact power line monitoring solutions, announced today that former Chief Operating Officer of National Grid, Chris Kelly, will join the company's advisory board. Kelly, who has worked with National Grid for over 20 years in a variety of roles, has been focused on shaping the future of renewable energy delivery for National Grid's 3 million customers.

"We have been fortunate to work with Chris and the National Grid team over the past several years as the utility has been deploying LineVision's technology and integrating our data into operations to improve grid performance. I am extremely excited to have Chris join our advisory board," said Hudson Gilmer, LineVision's co-founder and CEO. "There are very few people who understand transmission, grid modernization and the energy transition as well as Chris does, and his counsel will be deeply valued."

Kelly joins an already impressive group of advisors to the Boston-based grid enhancing technology (GET) company, including former FERC commissioner and PG&E Chair, Nora Mead Brownell, Former National Grid CEO, Rick Sergel, head of the High Voltage Laboratory at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Dr. Balint Nemeth, Vice Chairman of Wood Mackenzie's Power and Renewables practice, Chris Seiple, and entrepreneur Gene Dolgin.

"Utilities like National Grid are facing 3 key challenges today: expand grid capacity to integrate renewables and progress toward a net zero grid, improve climate resilience, and optimize the management of aging infrastructure," said Chris Kelly, former COO of National Grid. "LineVision is unique in offering a platform which delivers compelling benefits across all 3 areas."

About LineVision

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work, or specialized installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. For more information visit: http://www.linevisioninc.com

