Chalkline Introduces New LIVE In-Play Freeplay Staking Games for Customer Acquisition and Retention

Chalkline LIVE empowers operators to deliver immersive, engaging and educational experiences for VIPs and Retail Experiences during the biggest sporting events on the calendar
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chalkline introduced a new LIVE product for operators and affiliates that introduces in-play staking games for major sporting events. Three clients have already taken advantage of the new product for customer acquisition and retention marketing campaigns.
Chalkline LIVE Games provide a critical and educational in-play starting point for new bettors. The new product has been designed and user-tested to engage all player types, from VIPs and regulars to FTDs looking to try in-play betting for the very first time.
Chalkline LIVE allows land-based and online casinos, sportsbooks and affiliates to deliver turnkey contests that are themselves immersive, engaging and educational companion experiences during the year's biggest sporting events.
Chalkline LIVE features include:
- Custom landing pages with pre-game data capture
- Custom Freeplan Fan Points and scoring systems
- Real-time odds and resulting
- LIVE leaderboards
- Integrated offers before, during and after the event
- Winner celebration and prize management
Daniel Kustelski, Co-founder and CEO of Chalkline, said: "As profitability takes on increased importance in the US online sports betting market, many operators are radically shifting course to more targeted customer acquisition and retention strategies. Freeplay remains one of the brightest spots in the acquisition, and it drives VIP, retail activation and top-of-the-funnel lead generation."
"Taking it one step further: LIVE freeplay games, with real-time betting markets and staking capabilities, represent a huge opportunity for operators intent on engaging VIPs, educating players on in-play betting and building their first time depositors through online AND retail events."
About Chalkline
Chalkline delivers freeplay games for customer acquisition and retention through our proprietary Bettor Lifecycle Engagement Platform. Chalkline's BettorGames deliver localized, personalized, fully-hosted and mobile-first games on demand and at scale. The company's BettorBI platform builds actionable player profiles that inform faster, smarter, more profitable marketing decisions. Chalkline's growing client base includes leading casinos, sportsbooks, affiliates and media clients. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Chalkline has delivered 28,000+ unique games to 9M+ players globally. To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com/chalkline-live.
Contact:
Joe Kustelski
334097@email4pr.com
+1.615.772.6196
SOURCE Chalkline Sports
